The Town of Milton public works department announced a road closure for Wednesday, March 29. Mears Road will be closed to the public for a few days as the department works to make improvements.
This road closure started Tuesday at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until 3:30 p.m. Work will continue into Thursday, March 30. The public works department will be making culvert repairs and completing maintenance.
A recommended detour for the public is to take Everest Road to Lake Road, and then go on to Sanderson Road.
If community members have any questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the town of Milton public works department. Their office can be reached at 802-893-6655.
This story was edited at 11:52 a.m. March 28 to included updated dates from Milton Public Works.
