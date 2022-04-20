Milton residents have an incredible amount of events to choose from on Saturday, May 7. Truly, there is something for everyone.
Inclusion Festival, Green Up Day and Little League Opening Ceremony
Saturday, May 7 is not only Green Up Day in Milton and across the state, but the kick off the Milton Little League season and the inaugural Milton Inclusion Festival.
These three events all share a strong emphasis on community togetherness. It’s an ideal opportunity to combine efforts and launch a special event celebrating inclusion, according to a press release from the Milton Family Community Center.
Following an official Town of Milton declaration making May 8-15 “Inclusion Week,” the Belonging in Milton initiative will be celebrating local residents, diverse cultures and the opportunity to gather together once again.
At the Inclusion Festival, to be held from 12-4 p.m. at Bombardier Park West, attendees will find musical performances and food trucks showcasing treats from El Salvador, Nepal, Morocco and beyond.
Performances will feature Taiko Drummers and hip hop group Dance Up North. There will also be artists’ booths, hair braiding and henna tattoos.
Milton Artists Guild 5-Year Anniversary
The Milton Artists Guild Art Center & Gallery is celebrating its 5th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday as well.
With live music from Karen McFeeters Leary & John Gibbons, as well as Dayve Huckett, the atmosphere will be downright festive.
There will also be Maquam Wine tastings, Runamok Maple Syrup sample, and delectable confections from Daily Chocolate.
Artists will be doing art pop-ups and demos, and there will be special exhibits featuring BIPOC & LGBTQ+ artists in celebration of Milton's Inclusion Week.
It will be a superb day to stop by and join in the festivities, located in Milton Square behind the post office. Gallery address: 199 US-7 South, Milton, VT 05468.
Milton Family Community Center Mother’s Day Craft Fair and “Spring Fling” Craft Show at Eagle’s Club
Milton Family Community Center is also holding their annual Mother’s Day Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Grange.
Visitors can shop from 20 crafters’ tables, make a Mother’s Day card, participate in a raffle for some wonderful prizes and pick up tasty treats from the bake sale.
Proceeds will go to the Keep On Rolling Transportation Fund, which is helping pay for neighbors’ snow tires, inspections and gas to get to work.
If one craft fair isn’t enough, head down to the Eagle’s Club for the Arrowhead Aerie Auxiliary’s “Spring Fling” craft show from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. More information at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Private-Members-Club/Fraternal-Order-of-Eagles-4218-105394825137258/
