Message from Town Manager, Don Turner:
Happy February! February 2 marked the half-way point of winter – an especially exciting milestone after the freezing past few weeks. It’s encouraging to see a little more light at the end of the day, and to know that spring isn’t all that far off. Around town, efforts are focused on continued winter operations, and preparation for the approaching election. I’m eager to report all the wonderful work we’ve accomplished in January, and are beginning this month.
From the Town Clerk and Treasurer:
Our town Clerk and treasurer’s office continued to help community members at the window and over the phone last month.
The year’s dog registration and renewals are due by April 1 – after which a $2 late fee will be applied to the application. We’re happy to say that far more dogs have been registered to date than last year at this time, and we look forward to continuing these efforts.
A few reminders regarding taxes…
At the end of January, thoughts began turning towards tax season. Many residents stopped by the office to request copies of their tax bills. We reminded them to declare their homes as a homestead and to submit the income statement. Far too often residents forget to file this important declaration. While we are not able to help fill out tax forms, we encouraged residents to visit the Vermont Department of Taxes website for more information.
Town Meeting Day is March 1 – Request your early and absentee ballots
With February’s start upon us, our minds are also focused on the upcoming election. We are beginning to receive early and absentee ballot requests for Town Meeting Day. Ballots will be available around the middle of the month, at which point they will be mailed out to those residents who have requested them.
From the Recreation Department
We’re slip-sliding into February with the reopening of our Bombardier Park ice rink, and the launch of our annual Ice Out contest.
Residents can now place their bets on the when the ice will thaw on Arrowhead Lake.
The person with the closest guess to the official date & time will receive 50% of the total proceeds from ticket sales. The remaining proceeds will be used to support our town’s annual July 4th celebration. Tickets are available for purchase on the Recreation Department page of our website and at participating locations around town. To learn more, visit the Recreation page of our website.
The Winter & Spring Program Guide is now available.
It feels most appropriate to announce the launch of Winter programming following last weekend’s frigid temps. The Winter & Spring Program Guide is now available in our Recreation Department, Municipal Offices and at several locations around town. All programs are open for registration online on CivicRec.
Our Esports Winter League is also now available for registration.
We have revamped this offering, adding more games, a one-fee season pass for all leagues and enhanced prizes. We hope to see this digital offering grow in popularity as the spring and summer leagues open.
The Winter Festival brochure is now available online and in our offices.
Efforts are ramping up for this month’s Winter Festival. The festivities include a cardboard sled contest, winter tree walk, snowshoeing and other crowd-favorites like our chili takeout. The takeout event will occur on February 13 at the library. For a donation, participants will receive a 12 oz. insulated cup of chili, individually wrapped cornbread and a choice of coffee or hot chocolate. All proceeds will benefit the library. A complete list of Winter Festival activities is available online.
From the Public Works Department:
Predictably, winter operations continue around town.
Our team is busy snow plowing, mending mailboxes, conducting maintenance on our plows and vehicles and removing dead branches and limbs from our roads.
Learn About the Proposed Public Works Facility
We have created a video on the proposed new public works facility to help inform voters about the ballot ask ahead of Town Meeting Day. We hope you will take a moment to consider this important proposal. Additional information is available our website.
All wastewater samples continue to meet high standards and our plant is running well.
We’re happy to say the new dissolved oxygen probe arrived in late January, and we have resumed in-house testing for BOD.
From Planning and Zoning:
It’s been a busier winter than normal in our Planning & Zoning Department with a couple of permit applications filed since the start of the year. There aren’t typically many permit requests this early on, so we are eager to see if this an indication of a busy spring and summer to come.
Milton on the Move Taskforce Now in Action
A big thanks to everyone who served on our Milton on the Move taskforce. We walked away from these discussions with a wonderful set of action items created by our very own residents. We look forward to incorporating these ideas about grant applications, community events and demographic/market research into our efforts this year.
From the Police Department:
Our police officers responded to more than 400 calls last month, and issued more than 35 traffic tickets. However, the most noteworthy event was a sad farewell to Officer Richard Corbin. Officer Corbin served our town for more than five years, and was respected by his colleagues and the community alike. We will miss him, but wish him all the best in his next chapter.
From the Town Manager’s Office:
Of late, my own efforts have centered on preparation for the upcoming election.
Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 1. I have been working with the team to create informational posts and print handouts about the proposed town budget and ballot items. I encourage community members to attend informational sessions and reach out to our team with questions about the upcoming items on the Town Ballot. Visit miltonvt.gov/vote to find out how to request a ballot as well as information resources on each ballot item.
Should voters approve the FY23 budget as proposed, we project that there will be no increase in municipal property taxes next year. As our community continues to develop, we recognize that the Town of Milton must step up to accommodate evolving needs and expectations of our services and programs, while also balancing taxpayer affordability. It is our hope that this budget reflects our efforts to respect both of these needs. We look forward to seeing you at the Milton Municipal Building on Town Meeting Day, March 1, between 7am and 7pm. Please come out and vote! Learn more at miltonvt.gov/vote, and check out the video below.
As always, I look forward to seeing you in our offices or around town soon.
Don Turner, Jr.
Milton Town Manager
