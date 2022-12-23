MiltonFireCoolOffJuly1202207010446.jpg

We've done the top news stories and the top feel good stories. Now for the photos!

Here are the top Colchester Sun photos from 2022:

Owen Severy 1st goal

Owen Severy skates straight to the Milton fans after scoring the tying goal in the third period.
Owen Severy game winning overtime goal

Owen Severy jumps into the glass to celebrate the game winning overtime goal as Cam Fougere, Caleb Barnier, and Brandon Mitchell join him. 
ColchesterMiltonRotaryNov11202211112008.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281987.jpg
MiltonCivilWarReeneactmentOct23202210221805.jpg
MiltonStudentsvsTeachersUltimateOct19202210191777.jpg
MiltonMtAbeSept21202209211289.jpg

Milton defender Luke Bushey goes up for a header in varsity soccer's game against Mt. Abe Sept. 21.
MiltonFireCoolOffJuly1202207010463.jpg
MiltonFireCoolOffJuly1202207010455.jpg

Alek Fleury is a reporter covering Milton, Colchester and Georgia for the Sun, the Independent and the Messenger. Alek grew up in northern New Jersey but decided to stay in Vermont after graduating from UVM. At UVM he was the Photo Editor for the student run newspaper The Cynic for two years and then the Managing Editor for his last two years. Alek also covers broadband issues in all his coverage areas.

