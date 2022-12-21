As the year comes to an end, the Independent took a look back at the top stories we published in 2022.
Here are the top 15 news stories of the year.
Against all odds, Milton Yellow Jackets rally to a 4-3 overtime victory to earn first state title since 1982!
“March 11, 2022. A date that will now be seared into the memories of everyone who was in attendance at Gutterson Fieldhouse to witness the Division 2 Vermont high school boys hockey state finals.”
With Milton on the Move over, residents look forward to a future full of tangible action
Milton on the Move, a community visioning process with the Vermont Council on Rural Development, came to a close with the creation of three new task forces: building a recreation facility and Milton community center, developing a downtown core for Milton and recruiting and supporting local businesses.
Milton Town Meeting Day 2022 Results: A yes for a new Highway Garage, a yes for cannabis in Milton
Milton voters on Town Meeting Day approved the town’s new Highway Garage as well as the retail sale of cannabis within Milton’s borders. Milton voters also approved the Milton Town School District budget on the first go.
‘Almost impossible:’ Hope for 2023 Hourglass construction gone, VTrans official says 2024
Despite earlier signs that a 2023 construction would be possible after some replanning was conducted, VTrans said construction on the town’s Hourglass Project won’t be until 2024 most likely.
The Hourglass Project is the planned renovation of the U.S. Route 7, Middle Road and Railroad Street intersection which includes a town green.
Community dialogue on Milton’s draft diversity, equity and inclusion policy highlights a divide; policy committee set to consider changes
The Milton Town School District has been working for the past year on designing and implementing a district wide diversity, equity and inclusion policy that has been met with consistent opposition by some vocal Milton residents.
After months of negotiation, Milton selectboard buys the Milton Grange
The Milton selectboard decided to buy the Milton Grange in a major move for town-owned indoor recreation spaces.
New tax rate set by Milton selectboard, some may have to pay more while others will pay less
Although the voter-approved budget did not include a property tax increase, because of the town’s reappraisal this year some residents did end up having to pay more.
The reappraisal showed a substantial increase in the town’s grand list to the tune of 34.4%, meaning the overall value of all Milton properties increased by over a third.
Deal to sign Google Fiber as first internet service provider for Northwest Fiberworx and Lamoille Fibernet falls through
Earlier this year, Northwest Fiberworx and Lamoille Fibernet said they were on the cusp of signing a deal with Google Fiber as the CUDs’ first internet service provider.
But after Lamoille’s financial modeling came into question, the deal fell through.
Selectboard reorganizes, tensions run high over clerk nomination and vote
During the selectboard’s annual reorganization, tensions ran high around which member would fill the role of clerk.
Milton's Varsity Unified Basketball closes out their best season yet with a tough loss at Bellcate
Milton’s Varsity Unified Basketball team had an incredible season this year that ended with a heartbreaking loss at Bellcate.
Community members and town departments present their ARPA applications
Milton approached the delineation of the American Rescue Plan Act money in an entirely unique way: an application process. It remains to be determined which projects will receive money.
Milton selectboard advocates for additional School Resource Officer
Following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Milton selectboard has been vocal about the addition of another School Resource Officer, which the district has opposed.
The largest case in Milton Police Department history: MPD seize almost $200,000 and 10,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl
Milton Police seized their largest case to date, a significant piece of a larger investigation into the sale of drugs in Milton and the surrounding areas.
‘Wicked excited:’ Milton Ice House Waterfront Committee on track to recommend a new lakeside park for Ice House Road
A new committee in Milton researching possible uses for the old highway garage facility on Ice House Road, recommended a lakeside park/community space.
‘We hope you all hold fond memories:’ Vermont’s only nudist campground in Milton closes after 67 years
Vermont’s only nudist campground in Milton closed 67 years after opening its doors.
"[We're] glad to be done with it, but I hate to see it all go away because our intent when we opened it was to promote nudism, to keep it going,” said Bill Perreault, co-owner of the Coventry Club and Resort.
