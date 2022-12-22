As the year comes to an end the Independent wanted to look back at the top stories we’ve published. This time we are taking a look at the lighter side of things.
Here are the top feel-good stories of 2022.
A staple of many commutes, Georgia resident Jack McDevitt's morning waves bring joy to passers by
As Jack McDevitt stands outside his house on Sandy Birch Road in Georgia on a freezing Valentine’s Day morning, it’s hard to know if the day is darker because the sun is just peaking over the horizon or if the cloudy gray sky, promising snow, is blocking it out.
Regardless, it’s close to 6 a.m., it’s 2 degrees outside, it’s snowing and McDevitt is standing at the end of his driveway waving to Georgia residents driving by on their way to school or office.
Sharp Park attracts newcomers to Milton: An ‘80s passion project sees tubing sales triple amid the pandemic
For Sharp Park co-owners Rick and Ruth Sharp and their recreation park tucked away at the end of Cobble Hill Road in Milton, everything started out as a passion project back in 1984.
Decades later, however, they’re still finding ways to innovate and attract more visitors to Milton.
‘The trip of a lifetime:’ Milton resident Kevin Wilson takes his running and winter preparation to the islands of Antarctica
Milton resident Kevin Wilson’s first run after recovering from COVID-19 was a four mile run in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Wilson’s second? A half marathon in Antarctica.
"I found my home:" After two years, Jazzercise is back in person at the Milton Grange
“Class number one, I was like, I found my home,” said Kit Sayers. “Good music. Awesome people. The instructor was amazing. I felt welcomed. I didn't feel like a newbie. Nobody was watching me so I was in my own little party, dancing, trying to figure out everything.”
Dance, food and art from around the world: Milton's Inaugural Inclusion Festival deemed a success
Milton's Inaugural Inclusion Festival was a success with hundreds of community members flocking to Bombardier Park West for the celebration.
Milton Historical Society’s completely revamped museum is a sight to behold
The museum’s revamping represents the culmination of an immense amount of work from the Milton Historical Museum Reimagining Committee.
Volunteers curated piles and piles of historic documents into cohesive narratives that are communicable, informative and interactive. And meeting with the committee in a room in the back of the building on Wednesday morning, they said it was a team effort.
Q&A: Milton’s new EMS chief Sean McCann on how he realized he wanted to be an EMT while falling out of the sky
“When I turned 40 years-old, my wife and my sister bought me a ticket to jump out of an airplane, something that I always wanted to do.
This was done in the skydiving school down in Addison and when I reached the ground safely, it was at that moment I decided that finances and accounting might not be what I wanted to do anymore with my life.”
A Milton bagel sensation: Huddy’s Bagels at River Street on the family operation and their secret Huddy Sauce
When Stacey Rousseau and Dan Rexford decided to open a bagel shop in the town they've called home for the past 16 years, they had no idea what kind of reception the shop would have.
But since opening the doors in late April of this year, there seems to be a constant line of hungry customers showing up at Huddy’s for the delicious bagels and coffee as well as the ever-present positive atmosphere in the air.
Meet Milton High School's four new coaches, each with a different set of challenges heading into next year
The Milton High School Athletics Department is welcoming four new coaches for the upcoming year, each with a different set of obstacles going into the next season.
Colby Gay and Alex Ortega, former Milton High School soccer players, retain the ‘Milton Soccer mindset’ as assistant coaches at their collegiate teams
Gay and Ortega both are assistant coaches at high-level college soccer teams. Gay at SUNY Cortland and Ortega at Amherst College.
For Milton soccer, on top of the enormous success the program has been able to achieve throughout its history and recent years, having two former players continue their careers in soccer at a high level is another achievement to add to the list.
A run from Milton to the border: A Milton resident and her friends run an over 37 mile journey over two days
“On the morning of the run, I woke up and thought to myself, ‘This is such a stupid idea.’ I was actually a little flabbergasted that I had convinced my friends to join me,” Breiland said. “I wondered, are they as nuts as I am?”
Two miles into their journey, Breiland realized, yes, they were.
20 years later, Milton Community Band still going strong: Musicians prepare for holiday concert in December with new members
Listening to the band, the music flowing out the band room door and through the halls of the middle school, they were having fun playing the music. Members cracked jokes, laughed at themselves when a wrong note was played and took a collaborative approach to the pieces they were rehearsing.
