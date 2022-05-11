BURLINGTON — Chittenden County 4-H held its annual hippology contest on May 6 at the University of Vermont in Burlington. Three 4-Hers from Milton participated.
The 4-H'ers competed by age group, with everyone taking a written exam, judging a photo class of Arabians and viewing slides to answer questions. They also visited several identification stations where they learned about feeds, jumps, equine hair styles and bones of the leg, among other topics, and were evaluated on how well they understood the information.
Scores from all phases of the competition were combined for an overall score and placement.
In the Senior Division, ages 14-18, competitors placed as follows: Haileigh Demers, Westford (first); Madeline Tylenda (second) and Tucker Murdough (third), both from Essex Junction; Emma Cater, Colchester (fourth); Jenna Bennett, Highgate (fifth); Logan Claypool, Milton (sixth)
Emma Sibley, Georgia, placed first in the Junior Division, ages 12-13, followed by Adaline Ploof, Westford (second) and Sydney Gorton, Milton (third).
Placements for Juniors, ages 8-9, were Nora Kidder, Cambridge (first); Josephina Kasha-Hare, Milton (second); Micah Burdo (third) and Kinzi Grindell (fourth), both from St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.