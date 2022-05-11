Several Chittenden County 4-H club members took part in the county hippology contest, May 6, in Burlington. They were: Front row (left to right): Nora Kidder, Cambridge; Josephina Kasha-Hare, Milton; and Micah Burdo and Kinzi Grindell, both from St. Albans. Middle row: Emma Sibley, Georgia; Adaline Ploof, Westford; and Sydney Gorton, Milton. Back row: Haileigh Demers, Westford; Madeline Tylenda and Tucker Murdough, both from Essex Junction; Emma Cater, Colchester; Jenna Bennett, Highgate; and Logan Claypool, Milton.