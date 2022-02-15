Gary A. Santy, P.E., has been named Vermont’s 2022 Engineer of the Year.
He has been a Senior Principal at Stantec in South Burlington, VT from 2006 to the present and has served asBusiness Center Managing Leader for the Northern New England (Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont) Transportation business unit & Office leader for the South Burlington office. This 75-person transportation group, which included transportation, traffic, highway, structural and hydraulic engineers, generated more than $10 million/year in revenue focused on transportation planning and design projects for states and municipalities.
As the Office Leader, Mr. Santy is extremely proud of the high engagement scores for Stantec and through the Vermont Business Magazine Best Places to Work Program, which has ranked the South Burlington Office in the top two for several years. Mr. Santy is a licensed civil engineer in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Santy has been a member of the Vermont Society of Engineers since 1995, and he served as president in 2018-2019. Mr. Santy also served as president of the American Council of Engineering Companies–Vermont from 2016 – 2018.
As chair of the ACEC-VT Transportation Committee from 2009-2016, he initiated the first Transportation Technology Forum, which has since evolved into an annual event attended by over 150 professionals, presenters, and technical experts.
Mr. Santy is very active in his community, serving as a member of the Vermont Technical College, Civil/Environmental Engineering Technology Advisory Committee since 1995. Continuing his lifelong involvement in sports, Mr. Santy has served as a Georgia Youth Soccer coach, GEMS Basketball Coach, and as a Georgia AAU Basketball Coach.
Mr. Santy lives in Georgia, VT with his wife Robin. They have three grown children and seven grandchildren, who live in the area.
Mr. Santy will be presented with his award at the annual Engineers Week celebration, which will be held on February 25 at the Delta Hotel in South Burlington.
Vermont Engineers Week is sponsored annually by the state’s engineering societies, and the Vermont Engineer of the Year award is presented to a licensed professional engineer in Vermont. Selection of the award winner is made by a committee composed of the five most recent winners of the Vermont Engineer of the Year award.
