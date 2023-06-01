The Milton Economic Development Commission invited community leaders and residents to attend its annual spring social on May 24.
Vermont SportsCar, located at 85 Gonyeau Road in Milton, hosted the event. The social was an opportunity for people to network, learn about local businesses and tour the VSC facility.
Over a dozen people were in attendance at the Wednesday night meeting. The social kicked off with the enjoyment of refreshments and a presentation from VSC marketing coordinator, Tyler Berliner.
Vermont SportsCar constructs and preps rally and rallycross cars for the Subaru of America race team. The business grew from a small four-person shop to the 75,000 square foot facility that employs over 50 full-time employees in Milton today.
Vehicles manufactured in Milton are driven by professional drivers in competitions all over the world.
Technician and product coordinator, Seth Alarie, gave a guided tour of the 5-year-old facility and answered any questions attendees had.
“Everything we do is geared towards the pursuit of performance. From building to our engineering work, to custom builds and aftermarket parts, we hold our work to the highest standards,” the VSC website states.
On the showroom floor halfway through the tour, chief operations officer of VSC, Lars Gange, shared the history of the business and mentioned a few projects the facility is working on.
Gange said VSC is currently developing WRX sports cars, a project that can take up to 20,000 man hours.
“We do struggle to get labor here,” Gange said. “We are at a disadvantage from a manufacturing standpoint compared to other shops similar to us, such as North Carolina Sports Car.”
Meetings, like the spring social, are an opportunity for businesses to share with EDC members the obstacles they are facing.
The EDC works to enhance Milton’s economic future by advocating for business interests and advising the town staff and board on ways to implement the Town's Economic Development Strategy. It also educates the public on economic issues facing Milton.
As the tour went on, attendees were able to see engineers working on new technology for the vehicles, where the cars were taken apart, and how the rebuild of VSC race cars was completed.
“We enjoyed meeting members of the Milton EDC,” Berliner said. “It was a pleasure to host them for their spring social and give them a brief history of VSC and a tour of our purpose built motorsports facility."
Vermont SportsCar is open to hosting events in the future and Berliner stated VSC enjoyed being a resource for the Milton community.
To inquire about hosting an event you can contact their general info email at info@vtcar.com or reach out directly to the marketing coordinator at tberliner@vtcar.com.
The EDC hosts its regular meeting at 4 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month in the Town Manager's Office, located in the Milton Municipal Building at 43 Bombardier Road.
