The Milton Family Community Center's coat drive ends Oct. 7, giving possible donors just four more days to donate.
MFCC is accepting new or gently used coats, coats, hats and mittens. You can schedule a drop off time for your coats by emailing Brenda Tourangeau at btourangeau@miltonfamilycenter.org or calling (802)-529-4142.
If you are in need of help you can fill out a coat drive application by stopping by MCFF (23 Villemaire Lane, Milton, Vermont) or filling out one here https://miltonfamilycenter.org/2022/09/19/coat-drive/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.