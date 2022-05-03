On Tuesday, the Milton selectboard was joined by Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche and Brandi Littlefield assistant director of the Howard Center community outreach team and First Call for Chittenden County, to offer an update on the past 16 months of their partnership.
The partnership began in January of 2021, the result of almost a year of deliberation ending with a signed resolution in October of 2020 to enter into a contract with the Howard Center’s Community Outreach program.
The program assigns a community mental health specialist to Milton, to “provide a timely response in collaboration with local law enforcement to individuals with social service needs and problematic behaviors that are non-criminal and often based on or related to the individual’s mental health issues or substance abuse,” according to the 2020 resolution.
The goal is to provide adequate care for these types of calls while also taking the load off of officers so more focus can be put on emergency response and criminal behavior.
According to the data presented at the meeting, since the partnership began, the Howard Center has received 199 incoming phone calls, not including follow up calls, and taken part in 90 individual face-to-face services.
The data shows a decrease in call volume since FY21, however, Howard Center officials say this is a good sign.
Rachel Lawler, the program’s team lead, said early high call volume was due to certain frequent fliers within the town who were hitting the program and the police department fairly hard. Those situations involved a lot of phone calls, reaching out to many individuals involved.
“Once we got a better sense with those specific individuals of what they were actually connected to and got those additional resources engaged with them, we no longer needed to do those high amounts of calls,” Lawler said.
Lawler also said it's important to note that the volume of face-to-face services remains incredibly consistent.
According to surveys conducted by the Howard Center, polling the individuals they’ve served:
- 93% say they received the help they needed
- 100% felt that staff treated them with respect
- 93% felt the services were right for them
- 93% felt that the services made a difference for them
- 93% felt that their quality of life improved because of the services they received
- 85% found the services provided by HC during the COVID-19 pandemic were helpful
- 36% found video/phone options as effective as meeting in person
- 100% would recommend this program to a friend/colleague
Chief Laroche said that the program thus far has been a success and that there has been nothing but positive feedback from the officers.
“It's all been positive, it's a great program,” he said. “I think the officers have a better feeling when they're leaving knowing that the case has been referred to Community Outreach for follow up in the morning if it's after hours.”
In one situation Laroche said the department used to get a call from the same resident at around the same time. Laroche said the department received around 70 calls from the same residence over a three month period.
Laroche said an officer would have to spend anywhere from 30-90 minutes responding to the call.
“Now, with Community Outreach’s assistance they know that they can't call the police unless they reach out to Community Outreach to vet the problem,” he said. “So that's one success that I would say was worth the effort and the time.”
Laroche said the program has given officers more time to be out on patrol, because they can often leave a scene once a mental health specialist arrives.
However, Littlefield said the goal is for the program to be in a place where officers don’t even need to show up in the first place.
Right now, the majority of calls being passed over to the program come from the police department, however an option the Howard Center is trying to push is reaching out to them directly at (802)-488-7778.
Selectboard member Chris Taylor said the program is working exactly the way the board envisioned it would. He said that when looking at the data, you can see a big block of calls that were related to mental health concerns.
“That's exactly why we wanted to offer this to the community, to help in that aspect," Taylor said. "To help our officers in maybe scenarios that they don't have exactly the training to handle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.