MILTON — The Milton Artists’ Guild 2nd Annual Art and Stroll is going to be even bigger and with more activities the second time around, said MAG President Lisa Rees.
The outdoor art festival, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 17 on the field between the guild and Hannaford on U.S. Route 7 South, already has 45 vendors signed up. Rees said there will be activities for kids, food and music.
But the vision for the future of the Milton Artists’ Guild is even bigger, as staff hope to make the gallery an attraction that will bring much needed tourism to town, Rees said.
“What we're doing is we're funneling all of our business into other businesses,” she said.
With 145 artists showcasing their work, MAG is the largest non-profit, non-jury gallery in Vermont, Rees said. And at MAG, it's all about the art and the artist over profit.
Rees said it's almost like a co-op, with the guild giving 70% of its sales directly back to the artist as long as they volunteer 4 hours a month.
“Our whole purpose is to support 145 entrepreneurs who are struggling artists,” she said. “What we want to do is to give as much money and put it back in their pocket.”
For a couple of months now, Rees, who retired earlier this year, has been running MAG full-time as a volunteer since its executive director left in early July. She is holding off hiring a new director for now as the gallery still works on recovering from the pandemic.
“We need to do major fundraising,” she said. “I mean that's really what it's all about, because we're nonprofit, we don't get a lot of money.”
Rees also said she’s been finding that the grants MAG has been applying for haven't been coming through like she and others had hoped.
She said MAG is eyeing some other grants to apply for in the future as well as possibly some of Milton’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which the town is soliciting applications for. The selectboard will ultimately determine how the money is spent.
But Rees said she’s hopeful for the future, as MAG is already seeing the fruits of various efforts to get more people in the door and out into Milton.
Recently, MAG became a part of the Vermont Attractions Association, which Rees said has been bringing in people from all over Vermont and the United States, people who the guild then redirects to local Milton businesses.
At the last Art and Stroll, the event saw around 300 people in attendance. Rees said she hopes this year is bigger.
A popular feature carrying over from last year is the passbook. Kids are encouraged to visit every vendor at the event, and once they do so, they can turn in the passbook for either five raffle tickets to win prizes or a bag of candy.
The event will feature a live performance from local resident Rebecca Padula, who has in the past opened for acts such as LeAnn Rimes and Patty Larkin.
A new feature is the MAG Tag Sale, where patrons will be able to bargain prices for a variety of things like a brand new air fryer or a bread machine. All proceeds from the tag sale will be going to the purchase of a new heater for the MAG space, which Rees said is desperately needed.
The Grill on Centre is sponsoring and catering the event with pulled pork sandwiches, Italian sausages, burgers and more.
Rees said the goal is for attendees to have fun.
“I just want people to enjoy themselves and have a blast, see the beautiful art that we have,” she said.
