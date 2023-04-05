In an effort to reduce dependence on petroleum and other non-renewable resources, Milton is partnering with Norwich Solar to create a solar facility in town.
On Monday, the Milton Selectboard voted to approve the preferred site for the solar field, adjacent from the town’s wastewater treatment facility; located at 145 Lamoille Terrace.
The initiative first started in 2014, when the town solicited proposals and chose a solar provider. After the original vendor filed bankruptcy, the town had to find a new vendor; ultimately partnering with Norwich Solar.
Norwich Solar provides solar solutions to towns throughout Vermont and works with the financing and installation of solar solutions.
Reducing energy consumption and cost are important economic and environmental considerations for the town and taxpayers.
“We don’t want to be solar developers,” Town Manager Don Turner said, in a 2022 article with the Independent. “We don’t want to be power brokers, we just want to retain some revenue for taxpayers by using this land that really can’t be used for anything else.”
The Milton Planning and Development Department, as well as the Selectboard, are focusing their efforts toward energy efficiency, energy conservation, land use planning and renewable energy resources. Energy efficiency occurs when a new or improved technology is used to decrease energy demand.
With the implementation of solar energy as a renewable energy resource, that demand will decrease and benefit the town.
“There are both environmental and financial benefits to renewable energy resources as part of a community’s overall strategy,” states the town of Milton's 2018 comprehensive plan.
Cymone Bedford, Milton’s planning and development review director, gave Selectboard members an update on the ongoing project before the April 3 vote took place. Bedford said that according to mapping information provided by the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), the proposed project location was stated to possibly have the existence of a “Class 2 Wetland” in the vicinity.
Based on an in-person assessment of the project site area, it was determined that the wetlands area is located on the outside of the site. This does mean that the Town of Milton will need to address the discrepancy between ANR mapping and their assessment of the site, as well as any other recommended mitigation efforts.
Bedford further explained that in a letter to the selectboard from the Vermont Public Utility Commission (VPUC), the VPUC review also indicated that the proposed project site appears to be located on agricultural soils of statewide importance.
“Given the project’s proximity to existing public infrastructure and the wastewater treatment facility, this is less of a concern in terms of protecting prime soils for agricultural cultivation,” the letter states; “still, the state agency may require mitigation efforts.”
As the project continues, and more moves are made to secure the Norwich Solar Facility project, the VPUC may have additional comments for the Ttown of Milton and the Selectboard.
The site is secure for the project in ways that it is not constrained by floodways, wildlife crossing, habitat blocks and social impact.
By a majority vote, the Milton Selectboard and Planning Commision approved the designation of 145 Lamoille Terrace under Rule 5.100 as the primary location for the solar facility.
