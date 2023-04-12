To reduce the impact of runoff pollutants in their community, the Town of Milton is asking community members to consider enrolling in the adopt a storm drain program.
“We are trying to minimize the direct streamline of trash into the lake,” Milton public works director Lisa Schaeffler said. “Joining the adopt a drain program is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.”
Storm drains are built to carry excess water when there is heavy precipitation. The drains flow directly into streams and lakes, sometimes acting as a channel for trash and pollutants.
Polluted stormwater runoff is commonly transported through these systems and discharged, untreated, into local water bodies. If stormwater runoff is left untreated, it can lead to flooding, destruction of aquatic habitat, erosion of stream banks and damage to public and private property. Currently, Allen Brook in Milton is at risk of becoming an impaired waterway because of stormwater runoff and pollution.
To preserve the water quality in Milton, community members can see if there is a local drain they can adopt and care for. The program encourages volunteers to pick up leaves, trash and other litter in their adopted storm drains; they should also monitor their drains for impairments.
Volunteers will receive a welcome packet, small yard sign and the benefit of naming their own drain. They can choose how frequently to clear their drain and report how much debris is collected.
To adopt a drain as your own, visit Adopt-a-Drain to adopt one in your own neighborhood. Rethink Runoff also offers helpful tips on how to clear drains and prevent everyday pollutants from contaminating Milton’s waterways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.