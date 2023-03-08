Tuesday’s election drew 23.6% of registered Milton voters to cast a ballot.
In total, 2,057 voters turned out to vote for the town and school budgets, as well as candidates to the selectboard and school board. Find the results here.
Of those voters, 1,371 voted in-person at the Milton town offices on March 7. 686 voted by mail.
2023’s turnout was on par with years past, despite there being fewer questions on this year’s ballot.
The 2022 Town Meeting ballot in Milton had contested school and selectboard races, as well as retail cannabis sales and the $9.7 million bond for a new highway garage.
The highest turnout in the last three years was in 2021, when the Milton selectboard mailed postcards to all registered voters encouraging them to request an absentee ballot. That ballot asked voters to select candidates and to approve amendments to the town charter and an additional $400,00 for road paving.
Tuesday’s election was the third year in a row the Milton Town School District budget passed on the first try. The budget needed a revote in 2020.
