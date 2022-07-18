When David Phinney and Willow Smart first started seeing the fruits pop up on their blueberry bushes in 1998, five years after planting them, the picking season was eight weeks.
Now, more than 20 years later, Phinney said the season is only four to six weeks-long.
On July 15 at the Willow Farm blueberry field on Hardscrabble Road in Milton, Phinney stood at his stand off of the parking lot of the plot. It was a busy morning on a gorgeous sunny day, and he weighed the blueberries of a few pickers who had carefully walked the rows of bushes looking for the best.
The blueberries popping out of the bushes now are perfect: large and plump. It's amazing how much better a blueberry straight from the bush, into your hand then your mouth tastes as opposed to one that took a long truck ride to the store.
But between the 1990s and now, Phinney said many factors have contributed to a shorter season, including climate change and the addition of bugs that harm the fruit.
About a decade ago, Phinney started noticing the effects of fruit flies drilling holes in the berries. They show up now around mid-August, he said.
Phinney said the flies have clipped two to three weeks from the season. Once the flies start drilling holes in the berries, Phinney said they’re done.
He also said that climate change has affected the growing season.
"We've been farming here for 30 years and we've seen it all as far as that goes," Phinney said. "The summers they're just getting hotter and the berries just ripen quicker."
Although it remains to be determined how hot this summer will be, last summer Vermont saw some of its highest temperatures ever recorded. The state broke the all-time record average temperature for July at 76.8 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
Phinney also said the spongy moths affected some of the bushes significantly. Pointing to a few bushes without leaves at the end of the plot, Phinney said some have had trouble recovering.
Last year, the outbreak hit these bushes hard. Typically, a dryer spring means a better season for the bushes, but last year’s dry spring meant the caterpillars were allowed to thrive.
This year, Phinney said he’s unsure of how long the season will last or how good of a crop the farm will see in the coming weeks as so many factors contribute to a crop's success.
Listening for the buzz of bumble bee wings during pollination, he said the farm didn’t see the amount of bumbles they have in recent years.
Bumble bees are very important for blueberry bushes as they are well-designed to pollinate blueberry flowers, but this year, Phinney has seen more honey bees than bumble bees.
By the end of the first week in August, the farm will be pretty heavily picked. The farm is open for picking Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Currently, the berries on the bushes are delicious, deep blue and so flavorful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.