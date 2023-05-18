Seats filled up fast and excited chatter filled the Milton Historical Museum on Wednesday night. Over 25 attendees were eager to witness the first in-person presentation at the museum since the COVID-19 pandemic.
After thanking all 27 sponsors of the event, the Milton Historical Society welcomed Steve Costello to tell the story of how Meeri Zetterstrom brought the osprey bird back to Milton.
The story is the subject of the Milton Historical Museum’s newest exhibit, “A Bird’s Eye View.”
Costello first met Zetterstrom when he was working at Central Vermont Public Service Corporation and she called his office to ask for help.
“When she called, I told my boss at CVPS that it was a lady with a really heavy accent. My boss knew exactly who it was and said, ‘You deal with her’,” Costello recalled.
Costello made arrangements to meet Zetterstrom at her house, and when he did they hit it off immediately.
“I've described her as one of the most cantankerous and kind people I've ever met all at the same time. When she had her mind set on something, there was no changing it,” he said.
Zetterstrom had an affinity for nature, and her mind was set on bringing the osprey birds back to Vermont. Her mission was to create a space for the birds to live undisturbed by the water.
Partnering with Costello and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, Zetterstrom was able to get platforms built on her waterfront property in Milton for the ospreys to nest on.
“Eventually, one chick was hatched in the late 90s, and Meeri wrote in her diary, ‘My first baby was born.’ Meeri was not satisfied with one little osprey chick, though. So we continued to do more work,” Costello said.
Zetterstrom continued to do the work that would eventually get the ospreys removed from the Vermont endangered species list. By 2005, ospreys could be found all over the state, and were continuing to grow in population.
Zetterstrom passed away in 2010, after living a life dedicated to nature and the ospreys.
When she began to lose her vision as she got older, Zetterstrom encouraged Costello to get into wildlife photography. She had given him her film camera, and he began to take photos for her.
“She gave me all of her camera equipment on the condition that I come back at least once a year and photograph her ospreys. So I still do. I started in 1996, and come here every summer usually three, four times a year to make sure I get that shot,” Costello said.
The museum’s new exhibit showcases that photography.
After his talk, Costello opened up the floor for questions and comments from community members.
“Do the ospreys only eat fish?” asked one audience member. Costello replied that yes, ospreys do only eat fresh fish that they catch, and that is why throughout history ospreys have not survived in rehabilitation centers.
Conversations about climate change and the effect it has had on local wildlife were also spurred by questions asked. Costello said birdwatchers have noticed ospreys migrating back up to Vermont from the south earlier each year.
“Climate change could be a definite factor in that,” he said.
The ospreys remain to be populated throughout the state of Vermont, to which many still credit as the result of Meeri Zetterstroms work.
“Educating the next generation is how we preserve wildlife. Meeri would often go into schools and speak about the ospreys, and educate anyone who was willing to listen,” Costello said. “It is key to understand the importance of the web of life and how one species affects everything else.”
Community members are welcome to read the story of Meeri Zetterstrom and the ospreys at the museum during open hours. The Milton Historical Museum, located at 13 School St, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.
The Milton Historical Society is currently planning their second community presentation for August. To stay informed about the events going on at the museum, you can follow their Facebook page and website.
