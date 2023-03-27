Take part in an “egg-citing” race for over 3,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes. The Milton Recreation Department is hosting its annual egg hunt on Saturday, April 8.
Celebrating the start of spring, the Milton egg hunt is a free event located in Bombardier Park. Weather permitting, the event will take place on the beach. If the weather does not permit the event to take place outdoors, it will be moved to the high school cafeteria. Follow the recreation department's Facebook page for updates on the event.
The recreation department is urging people to bring their own basket, and to dress warmly. For those interested, the egg hunt will be for those aged 0 to 9 years of age, starting at 10 a.m. The hunts will be broken up between school grades.
At 11 a.m. there will be a separate hunt for those with additional needs, open to all ages. This hunt is for children who need a calmer atmosphere; there will be quieter music, fewer crowds and a set amount of eggs per participant. The eggs will be accessible for all with both kosher and non-food options available at both hunts.
If a child finds the golden egg, they will win the surprise grand prize!
More activities will take place at the hunt, such as a best decorated egg contest, basket raffles, crafts and an Easter Bunny to take photos with.
Fieldhouse restrooms are closed for the winter, so participants are encouraged to use the restrooms available in the Milton Public Library.
The egg hunt is recognized as a substance free event for children and community members of all ages. There will be no smoking, e-cigarettes, alcohol, drugs and weapons of any kind allowed in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.