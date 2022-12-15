MiltonChristmasTreeLighting20211204_1094.jpg

Although the holidays are quickly approaching there are still some town events and programs to get into the holiday spirit!

Letters to Santa

If you missed the deadline to send your Letter to Santa, you haven’t missed out.

Milton Recreation is asking you to contact them at recreation@miltonvt.gov to find out some ways you can still send your letter to Santa.

Holiday Light Parade Rescheduled

The Holiday Light Parade has been rescheduled from its original Dec. 16 date to Dec. 22 due to impending bad weather.

Here is the official parade route:

Download PDF Holiday Light Parade Route

The town is also still accepting new registrations here if you’d like to join the parade.

Written By

Alek Fleury is a reporter covering Milton, Colchester and Georgia for the Sun, the Independent and the Messenger. Alek grew up in northern New Jersey but decided to stay in Vermont after graduating from UVM. At UVM he was the Photo Editor for the student run newspaper The Cynic for two years and then the Managing Editor for his last two years. Alek also covers broadband issues in all his coverage areas.

