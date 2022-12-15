Although the holidays are quickly approaching there are still some town events and programs to get into the holiday spirit!
Letters to Santa
If you missed the deadline to send your Letter to Santa, you haven’t missed out.
Milton Recreation is asking you to contact them at recreation@miltonvt.gov to find out some ways you can still send your letter to Santa.
Holiday Light Parade Rescheduled
The Holiday Light Parade has been rescheduled from its original Dec. 16 date to Dec. 22 due to impending bad weather.
Here is the official parade route:
The town is also still accepting new registrations here if you’d like to join the parade.
