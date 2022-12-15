Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow in the valleys this morning will change to mostly snow as heavier precipitation rates arrive by mid to late morning. Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&