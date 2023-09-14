The Milton Town School District will host an evening of engagement and collaboration at the Milton High School on Sept. 20, with a community dinner and an update from TruexCullins, the consulting firm that has led the ongoing Herrick Project.
“Since 2020, the Milton Town School District has actively engaged in a comprehensive facility evaluation and project design process, seeking input from stakeholders to shape the future of our educational spaces,” a press release from MTSD stated.
The Herrick Project is an initiative aimed at enhancing public school facilities in Milton, one of the biggest objectives being building a new K-8 school on Herrick Avenue. This is a project that has involved extensive community input, and has often been a subject of debate between individuals who believe a new middle and elementary school in Milton is necessary, and those who do not.
“Throughout this journey MTSD has prioritized open communication and collaboration with our community. We’ve hosted multiple community forums, providing platforms for valuable discussions and idea-sharing. A community survey was conducted to gather insights and priorities from our community,” the press release stated.
At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the project, including the latest cost estimate, site and floor plan details and project bond tax information.
"We value every member of our community and believe that their voices are crucial as we shape the future of education in Milton," MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex said.
All are welcome to attend the free community dinner at 5 p.m. before the community forum begins at 6:30 p.m.
The dinner and forum will take place at Milton High School, located at 17 Rebecca Lander Drive.
For more information, visit the Herrick Project site or contact MTSD communications specialist Erik Johnson at ejohnson@mymtsd-vt.org or 802-893-5655.
