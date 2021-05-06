Vermonters can get vaccinated against COVID-19 without an appointment in Colchester and Essex Junction this week. Walk in during the times below to get your shot.
Where can I go?
Tarrant Rec Center at Saint Michael's College — 132 Campus Rd, Colchester
Two-hundred doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Essex Fairgrounds — 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
One-hundred and fifty doses of the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine are available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
This clinic is also open next week, May 10-14, at the same times.
Vermonters who attend this clinic will need to schedule a second dose of the vaccine for a later time.
Who is eligible?
—All Vermont residents age 16 and older
—Out-of-state residents who
- are a college or boarding school student, even if they do not intend to stay in Vermont for the summer
- moved to Vermont within the last 6 months with the intention of becoming a resident
- work in one of these occupations or settings in Vermont: health care personnel, child care worker, work in a school or the public safety system
- live part of the year in Vermont
What are the possible side effects?
Here is the fact sheet for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Common side effects include injection site pain, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and fever.
A small number of people experienced a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). This type of blood clot is found in the blood vessels that drain blood from the brain and is combined with low platelets. Platelets help blood clot and stop bleeding. The problems were found up to two weeks after vaccination. There have been no reported cases of these side effects in Vermont.
