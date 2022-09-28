The Green Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are awarding the Excellence in Historic Preservation Medal to Kari Stoakes and Marty Steinhausen for their tireless efforts to restore the Clark Office Building in Milton.
The building, built in 1865, is one of the few to survive the 1927 flood which decimated River St. and washed out the iron bridge that used to span the Lamoille River.
The building is an invaluable piece of Milton history, reads the citation from the DAR.
“In addition to the three year (so far) painstaking reconstruction of the buildings structure, Marty has also researched the history of the buildings’ construction and day to day life to date, which has contributed greatly to the overall knowledge of the building and its past” the citation reads.
Stoakes and Steinhausen will be presented the honor at a reception at the Milton Historical Society Museum this Saturday, October 1.
