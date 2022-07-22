The Town of Milton is seeking volunteer representatives and/or alternates to fill vacancies on two regional boards and commissions.
A volunteer is needed to represent Milton on the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and the Green Mountain Transportation Board. Both are regional boards that have participation from several communities.
The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) is one of 11 regional planning commissions in Vermont and was founded in 1966 to promote the mutual cooperation of its 19 member municipalities and to facilitate the appropriate development and preservation of the physical and human resources in Chittenden County.
CCRPC is composed of 19 municipal commissioners and five at-large commissioners (representing Agriculture, Conservation/Environment, Socio-Economic/Housing, and Transportation). The legislative body of each of Chittenden County’s municipalities selects its own commissioner and alternate commissioner. The Full Commission selects the five at-large representatives. Each commissioner has one vote.
CCRPC’s regular monthly meeting is on the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Main Conference Room. These meetings are open to the public.
To apply to be Milton's representative, email a completed volunteer application to btradup@miltonvt.gov. Please specify in the email which board and position you wish to apply for.
Milton also needs a representative and an alternate to volunteer for the Green Mountain Transportation Board.
The mission of GMT is to promote and operate safe, convenient, accessible, innovative and sustainable public transportation services in the northwest and central Vermont region that reduce congestion and pollution, encourage transit oriented development and enhance the quality of life for all.
GMT is governed by a 13 member board of commissioners with two commissioners representing Burlington and one commissioner from Essex, Hinesburg, Milton, Shelburne, South Burlington, Winooski, Williston, Washington County, Franklin County, Lamoille County and Grand Isle County. Each Chittenden County commissioner is appointed to the GMT board by their municipality.
Board seats are held for a 3-year term. Commissioners set board goals annually and these long-term goals guide the General Manager of GMT and the priorities of the Authority for that fiscal year.
The GMT board of commissioners meet on the 3rd Tuesday of every month. Meetings are held at GMT’s administrative office, located at 101 Queen City Park Road in Burlington at 7:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend these meetings and offer comments about GMT’s services.
To apply to be Milton's representative or its alternate, email a completed volunteer application to btradup@miltonvt.gov. Please specify in the email which board and position you wish to apply for.
