There’s a lot to be thankful for this November, but today I’m especially grateful for the wonderful place we call home. It’s an honor and a privilege to work for our community, and I am proud of all we’ve accomplished this year. We are reaching the homestretch of 2022, and as the cost of living has risen dramatically over the last several months so has the cost of operating our town. We will face some difficult decisions in the coming month as we plan and prepare for FY24 budget.
General Election will be held Tuesday, November 8
Our Town Clerk’s office is abuzz with General Election preparations. We’ve received more than 1,400 early and absentee ballots so far, and we anticipate additional votes to be cast in person on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. As a reminder, the state mailed all registered voters a ballot. For several weeks, voters have had the opportunity to mail in their ballots or bring them to the drop box near the front door of the Town Offices. For those who wish to cast their vote in person on Election Day, they will need to bring the ballot that was mailed to them by the state. Our office will have a very limited number of ballots on hand on November 8. For more information about the election, visit miltonvt.gov/vote.
Along with the general election, we are also holding a special election for the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD). This local election item will be on a separate ballot available at polling places on Election Day. Those who would prefer to vote early or absentee can request a special election ballot by visiting the My Voter Page or contacting our Town Clerk’s Office.
We need your input as we develop the FY24 budget
There is no question that everyone is feeling the strain of prices going up on everything from gas to groceries, and we recognize that the Town’s reappraisal hit some taxpayers harder than others. As we start thinking about the Town’s operating budget, these strains are very real for us as well. The budget is carefully considered by Town staff and the Selectboard with months of preparation before it makes its way to the Town Meeting ballot in March. There will be multiple public budget meetings in December, at which department heads present their proposed budgets and respond to questions from the Selectboard and members of the public. Please join us and make your voice heard. Visit miltonvt.gov/finance for budget meeting dates and times (which will be announced soon) or call 802-893-6655.
Trunk-or-Treat was a spooky success!
We held our annual Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 28. With 25 participating businesses and organizations, and the help of our sponsors (Milton, VT PTA, Milton Rental and Sales, and Milton Hannaford) we handed out candy to over 2000 trick-or-treaters! Check out photos on the Milton Recreation facebook page to see all the great decorations and costumes.
Holiday event planning is underway – follow us for updates
We are planning some great programs and events as we move into the holiday season – beginning with the Milton Tree lighting on December 3. Follow the Milton Recreation facebook page for more information.
Rescue Department completes first month as Paramedic First Response Unit
Our Rescue Department is thrilled to wrap up its first month operating as a paramedic first response unit. I am happy to announce our crew is robust and boasts strong credentials. But we are always looking for new members. To that end, we’ve posted an EMS Officer III position. We look forward to reviewing the applications soon and scheduling interviews. Learn more on the employment opportunities page of the Town’s website.
Winter preparations underway
Outside, projects have slowed as we sit in shoulder season, awaiting winter’s first storm. We recently closed the Fieldhouse, drained lines, and pumped the septic holding tanks. Town wastewater (sewer output) samples continue to meet high standards, and the pump stations are operating well. The water distribution system is continually monitored, broken meters replaced and fire hydrants flushed.
Tickets on sale now for the Friends of the Library Basket Raffle
The annual Friends of the Library basket raffle has begun. Local businesses and organizations have donated themed baskets to be raffled off in our fundraiser. Each baskets includes a book and items relating to the book. This year’s baskets include art from the Milton Artist’s Guild; a manicure kit; golf; meditation and more. They will be displayed in the library during November, and residents will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to enter the raffle. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6 tickets. The lucky winners will be chosen on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Also, just in time for cooler weather, our library is also now offering warm drinks. Residents can curl up with a good book and coffee, tea, cocoa or cider for $2 per cup. All proceeds benefit the library.
Police Chief Steve Laroche celebrates 30 years with the police department
On the policing side of the house, Chief Steve Laroche recently celebrated his 30th anniversary with Milton Police Department. Laroche has climbed the ranks from officer to chief with a steadfast commitment to the safety and care of our community. He provides an abundance of experience and knowledge to his fellow officers, and we can’t thank him enough for his service.
Normal operations continue in the Town Office
Water payments were due November 1 and a flood of them came in by late October. We continue to process marriage licenses, research requests and any questions we receive at the window or over the phone. This month, we are preparing for our property tax sale. This year’s sale will take place on November 17 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building.
Town Manager’s Office is buzzing
My office is busy with budget preparation as we look ahead to December. I am eager to start the process soon and work with the Selectboard and residents to craft a budget that is affordable to taxpayers and best meets the needs of our community. We hope to see residents and hear their input at one of our meetings soon.
As always, our doors are open and we look forward to seeing you in the office soon.
Don Turner, Jr.
Milton Town Manager
