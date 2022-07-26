The town of Milton is accepting applications from community members on how to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to benefit the town in the years to come.
Starting August 1, applications can be submitted by an entity of the town, including businesses, nonprofits or residents.
The funds were approved by the United States Congress to address health and economic crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town has been granted roughly 3.24 million dollars in ARPA funds of which roughtly 1.05 million dollars have been spent.
The projects must be approved by the town's Selectboard and the deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Applications can be submitted in person or electronically, according to a brief released by the town.
Projects that win awards will be announced in late October. Eligible projects and programs can fall into the following categories:
- Economic Development: Projects/programs that improve the economic wellbeing and industry of the town.
- Environmental Mitigation: Projects/programs that help sustain the environment
- Historic Preservation/Conservation: Projects/programs that seek to conserve or protect historical objects, buildings or other items of town significance
- Cultural/Education/Art: projects/programs that help the cultural development or education of arts and culture in the town.
- Social Services: projects/programs that help the disadvantaged access resources.
- Public Safety: projects/programs that help promote safety from natural and unnatural disasters
- Recreation: projects/programs that promote indoor and outdoor leisure activities in the town
