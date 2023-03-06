Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) visited Milton on Friday for a roundtable discussion with town officials and department leads.
“I can’t tell you what a thrill it is for me to be here,” Welch said. “It’s a swampy kind of place down there [in Washington], and there’s so much more benefit to cooperation as opposed to conflict.”
Town officials took turns sharing how cooperation and teamwork are on display in Milton, especially in emergency service departments like police and fire.
“This community is loved by everyone at this table,” Town Manager Don Turner said, looking at the department heads around the room. “They do what they need to do to keep us moving forward.”
Welch was impressed to learn the Milton Police Department is fully-staffed, unlike many other departments around the state which are struggling to staff up.
Corporal Chris Greiner, who’s been with the department for almost 23 years, attributed that to the reputation MPD has built as a trustworthy resource in the community. Chief Stephen Laroche’s 30 years with the department has also established a sense of consistency.
“Reputation, especially in policing, is something that you can't just build overnight,” he said. “It has to be a long term process. We've done well to build a reputation that's helped us with our recruitment efforts.”
Officer Rebecca Palermo, who recently joined the Milton force from Burlington, said it was Milton’s tight-knit community that drew her to the position.
“Milton is a great fit for me,” she said. “I just love feeling like I’m helping my neighbors and the people I run into at the grocery store.”
Another highlight of Milton’s emergency service ecosystem is its fire department. Selectboard chair Darren Adams told Welch the department is fortunate to have many volunteers, including several who work for the town in other capacities.
“That’s unusual,” Welch said.
“As long as I'm Town Manager, we're going to keep doing it that way,” Turner said.
He explained it's easier and more cost-effective to pull town highway crew to respond to a fire during the day than to hire five full-time firefighters.
Town officials also shone a spotlight on Milton’s transformed rescue department. The department had struggled to provide 24/7 service during the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the last year it hired a full-time rescue chief and received its paramedic EMS certification.
Rescue Chief Sean McCann said those changes were necessary to meet the rising demand for services. Call volume increased 20% in 2022 and is on track to be up 30% in 2023. Mental health, typical health problems and an aging population are the three main contributors.
Planning director Cymone Bedford is monitoring Milton’s aging population and factoring that into her work on a daily basis.
“It's called the silver tsunami for a reason, right? AARP says that, by 2030, we're expecting to see more seniors than students, or those under the age of 18, as a share of the population, and I think for Chittenden County, it's happening sooner,” she said.
Bedford is also Milton’s belonging, equity and inclusion coordinator, a role she and Turner thinks meshes well with planning for town growth
“When you think of belonging in Milton, it's not always color and gender and race. If you're older and can’t move the way you used to, it can be hard to feel like you belong,” Turner said.
Welch left Milton feeling inspired, he said, to go back to Capitol Hill and work collaboratively with other senators.
“Listening to you, everything that everybody said had embedded in the foundation of it that kind of view that the community matters,” Welch said. “I see that’s a real value here.”
