This past week the Vermont House of Representatives and Senate finished up our work for the second half of this biennium – we are officially adjourned. We started work on Monday vs. Tuesday (as we normally do), not knowing if we’d need the extra day to get things wrapped up. We did, however, only need 4 days and finished up on Thursday the 12th.
Like the last few weeks, there was a lot of hurry up and wait as bills bounced back and forth between the House, the Senate and ultimately the Governor’s office. There were even a couple of vetoes from the Governor that were re-considered by the House.
A very large volume of bills passed this past week, and the list is way too large to even begin to summarize here. If you’d like to have a deeper look into what transpired, you can always go to the General Assembly’s website at: www.legislature.vermont.gov and click on the current House Journal and Current Senate Journal to view individual bills that were considered.
Two bills of note and interest that were accomplished this past week were: H.572, The retirement allowance for interim educators. This was a very great bill, in my opinion, that allows for an education retiree (must have been retired 6 months or more prior to passage of this bill) to re-enter the educational field. A couple of caveats do apply – 1) They can only re-enter for one year, 2) They can not contribute any further to their retirement program and 3) They can continue to collect their pension, in addition to their salary. There is a great need for teachers, and this provides for an option to fill that void. Second, and our final act for the session on Thursday, the compromise version of the State Budget (between the House and Senate) was passed. The bill, H.740 bounced back and forth between both chambers and by 6:00 pm, the House passed the budget in its final form. It is an 8.3-billion-dollar budget. It contains 3.56 billion in federal funds, 1.92 billion in education funds and 2.83 billion in state funds. The budget is balanced and does not raise taxes on Vermonters. Things of note that this budget provides for: expanded broadband in the state, affordable housing initiatives, workforce/economic development, childcare assistance, investments towards our vulnerable populations and clean water (104 million – of note, 50 million for municipal and wastewater initiatives). The list of items is very, very large and again, more details can be seen at the above link mentioned in my third paragraph.
Last, as a member of the National Guard and Military Veterans caucus I was pleased to participate in the May 11th, signing of a new partnership agreement between the Vermont National Guard and the country of Austria. This now brings our partnership program to three countries total: North Macedonia, Senegal and now Austria. These relationships are pivotal to maintaining critical alliances throughout our world.
Like you all, I am looking forward to the pending summer months and the splendor of our great state and most especially the special part of Vermont that we live in and call home! Enjoy your summer!
As always, it is an honor to represent you. For questions or concerns, you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835. You can also contact Representative Lee Morgan at: lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-318-0227.
Stay Safe – Stay Well,
Representative Michael Morgan
