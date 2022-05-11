Greetings from the Statehouse – the end appears to be right around the corner as this week (as you see this) should be our last week in session. Virtually all committee work for the last couple of weeks has been focused on amending or voting on bills that have been returned from the Senate with their changes to our bills or us taking a “cut” at their bills. They rapidly have been heading to the House floor for votes to either send back to the Senate for final looks or to send to the Governor for his signature or in a few instances, a veto if he disagrees with their content. I’ll speak to a few bills in a moment.
A couple of notes of interest from this past week: 1) Late Thursday afternoon we took a recess from the House floor to attend the unveiling of a portrait of Alexander Twilight. He hailed from the town of Brownington and was the first person of African American descent to serve in our Vermont Legislature and was also the first African American to graduate from an American college. He served in the Legislature in the 1840’s. His portrait now hangs just inside the main doors in the foyer of the Capital building. Those of you that follow me on Facebook may have seen pictures I posted from this event. 2) We said goodbye to the last class of Pages from the session on Friday. We recognized this last group of 8th grade students that serve in these important roles. 3) I had the honor, Friday of participating in the annual Eagle Scout recognition ceremony that was held on the Capital steps. It was a nice event with many, many Scouts and their adult leaders present.
A few bills of note were the following: S.139 – An act relating to non-discriminatory school branding, S.286 – an act relating to amending public pensions and other post-employment benefits – this bill was vetoed by the Governor as he felt it should have contained a migration towards 401K like components but did not. It was over-ridden by the House and Senate and it will become law – I expect we’ll be re-addressing this issue in a few years, as it is doesn’t appear to be sustainable, S.224 – an act relating to juvenile proceedings – this bill has a component for further addressing the age moving further to the right (19+) for consideration as juveniles vs. adults in court proceedings, H.517 – The Vermont National Guard tuition benefit program – this bill allows for educational benefits to current Guard members for in state tuition as well as military members serving on active duty in the state. Another big proviso of this bill was key qualifications needed for eligibility to serve as the Adjutant General of the State. It adds a large measure of professional qualifications that didn’t exist until now. H.742 – Approval of amendments to the Charter of the town of Milton and S.258 – an act relating to agricultural water quality, enforcement, and dairy farming. Several other bills are currently sitting in Committees of Conference as the divide between the House and Senate is too large and compromise is needed, which these committees are charged with accomplishing.
As always, it is an honor to represent you. For questions or concerns, you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835. You can also contact Representative Lee Morgan at: lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-318-0227.
Stay Safe – Stay Well
Representative Michael Morgan
