We are rapidly winding down the session for 2022. Many, many bills are flowing in from the Senate with their amendments to bills we passed earlier in the House. The Senate has put their “touch” on them. We tend to counter with our fine-tuning on them and then the Senate considers our changes for final passage and movement to the Governor’s office. We are spending most of our time in our committees doing exactly what I’ve described above. Bills that didn’t make the crossover deadline seem to be getting some of their language inserted into other bills that are not even necessarily applicable to the parent bill. Some call this “Christmas-treeing” of a bill – similar to hanging an “extra” ornament on the tree as you put finishing touches on your decorating. Some of this is good, however for the most part, I personally think this is not appropriate but seems to be very common this year. I expect the floor sessions this week to be very long (several hours per day). We are being told that this coming Friday, May 6th could end the session, so days could go long as we head to adjournment. Many are not optimistic that we’ll be done by then. I will update you on that next week!
This past week was very busy with a multitude of bills seeing passage. The House floor was a flurry of activity and was sprinkled back and forth with committee action as I described above. Several bills were pushed to a “Conference of Committee.” This meant that the House and Senate were too far apart on what a bill should contain and a few members from each Chamber’s committees are assigned to “work a deal” out that was favorable to both. Some bills of note that passed this week were: S.287, pupil weighting, S.162, collective bargaining rights of teachers, S.210, rental housing health and safety and affordable housing, S.280, miscellaneous changes to laws relating to vehicles (this included an amendment calling for a study on updating truck weights for over the road travel), H.743, changes to the Charter of the Town of Hardwick (we have a bunch more Town Charter changes this week including one for Milton), S.100, extending universal school breakfast for one year, with a study on universal school lunch, S.286, amending various public pensions and other post-employment benefits, S.127, procedures and review of community supervision furlough revocation or interruption appeals, S.195, certification of mental health peer support specialists, H.534, sealing criminal history records, S.285, health care reform initiatives, S.281, hunting coyotes with dogs, S.266, health insurance coverage for hearing aids, H.411, retrieval and use of covered wild animals, H.505, reclassification of penalties for lawfully possessing, dispensing, and selling a regulated drug, H.711, creation of Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee and the Opioid Abatement Special Fund. One of our largest bills - H.736, the Transportation Bill came back from the Senate with a whole host of changes and was approved by us.
Of note for our region (as we have many members in our communities involved) the VT National Guard & Veterans Affairs Caucus was invited on Thursday to participate in a deployment ceremony for 200 members of your hometown Air Force, the 158th Fighter Wing of the VT Air National Guard. Please keep them in your thoughts as they move overseas for their mission.
As always, it is an honor to represent you. For questions or concerns, you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835. You can also contact Representative Lee Morgan at: lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-318-0227.
Stay Safe – Stay Well
Representative Michael Morgan
