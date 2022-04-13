The last couple of weeks of the session have seen many bills coming from the Senate to the House for consideration. They have been referred to their respective counterpart committees in the House for either concurrence, amending or heavy re-writing. This will be much of the work we do for the last 4-5 weeks that we have left in the legislative session. As I’ve previously mentioned in other articles, the “crossover” period is way past, and no new bills are being produced. Bills are hitting the floor from our committees, for approval or rejection on our side of the legislative body and are headed to the Senate in reverse of what I spoke to above as they peruse our work for approval or amending.
My Committee, Corrections and Institutions, worked heavily on two Senate bills of proposal: The first was S.224 – specifically addressing Section 17 of the bill. It addresses the need and the road ahead for housing juveniles and 18- and 19-year-old individuals in secure settings. We worked with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to address the period of information gathering and when a report was due to the legislature for the road ahead for said facility. We also looked at S.127 which is an Act relating to the procedures and review of community supervision furlough revocation or interruption appeals. This bill basically outlines procedures on how to handle those individuals under the supervision of the Department of Corrections that have violated their furlough in some way.
On the House Floor there were several bills re-committed to committees, and a few bills were passed onto the Senate. Highlights of some of the bills dealt with on the floor were: S.113, establishing a cause of action for medical monitoring expense; S.72, Interstate Compact on placement of children; S.239, enrollment in Medicare supplemental insurance policies; H.744, amendment to the Charter of the City of Burlington; S.184, defense of others and justifiable homicide, and S.265, expanding criminal threatening to include threats to third parties. I was in favor of all of the bills except S.265. I felt that S.265 was a bill that had too much over-reach and was designed too specifically for protection of politicians as a ”special class” of people. To me this was elitist and again, too much of an over-reach.
As always, it is an honor to represent you. For questions or concerns, you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835. You can also contact Representative Lee Morgan at: lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-318-0227.
Stay Safe – Stay Well
Representative Michael Morgan
