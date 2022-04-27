This Legislative session is slowly coming to conclusion. Committee work has been sporadic for all as we primarily focus on bills that have moved over from the Senate to the House. You will see indication of that in the below notes where bills have an “S” as the prefix in them. We seem to be considering and voting on 4-6 bills per day on the floor.
One very important bill of note that came back from the Senate was what we refer to as the “Big Bill” or the annual state budget. There were some great disparities between the House, Senate and the Governors “ask” for major muscle portions to be included in the budget. One of the largest pieces of contention between the three entities was how one-time federal coronavirus funds have been allocated. Due to the chasm between the various players in the budget there was formed a committee of conference where designated House and Senate members will be tasked with finding common, middle ground and bringing a bill of compromise back to both chambers for approval and forwarding to the Governor.
My committee, House Corrections and Institutions (HCI) wrapped up testimony on S.127 – An act relating to the procedures and review of community supervision furlough revocation or interruption appeals. We worked with the Senate and a couple of other House committees to fine tune the language and then passed the bill out of our committee. If passed by the House (which I expect it will) it will get a final look from the Senate and if they concur with our language, it will get sent to the Governor. I expect that he’ll sign the bill. We also have a small sub-committee of our HCI team that is working with the Sergeant at Arms and the State House Curator for the handling of the artwork in the State House. The bill that is being worked is S.173, An Act relating to the State House art collection. This may sound trivial, but if you have been to the state house and viewed the artwork throughout, you’ll see that it is a very real thing. There are many, many paintings and photographs that adorn the rooms and halls of our Capital. They are a direct chronology of our state’s history with both it’s past elected officials, rich cultural heritage displays and military members of note that hailed from Vermont. They are literally priceless and require preservation and upkeep work.
On the House floor, we considered and passed: H.447, amendments to the Charter for the City of Springfield ; H.731, technical corrections for the 2022 legislative session ; S.206, planning and support for individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease and related disorders ; S.162, collective bargaining rights for teachers ; S.197, provisions for mental health supports ; and (as mentioned above) H.704, request to send the Budget to a Committee of Conference. Also on the floor was a problematic bill in S.210, an act relating to rental housing health and safety and affordable housing, which contains the Rental Housing Registry. This registry portion has had significant opposition from many levels of state government and the housing community. It also adds 6.5 permanent state positions to the State payroll. A member of the Appropriations committee spoke on the floor to the point that these jobs and a plethora of other full-time jobs have been passed in numerous bills this session. His concern was that these added jobs will financially burden the taxpayer into perpetuity. The bill passed the second reading on an 88-54 vote. This is a strong message that many members have heard from constituents and local government entities that this portion of the bill has concerning issues and should not be considered a mandate. I am not sure if the Governor will sign this bill or not.
As always, it is an honor to represent you. For questions or concerns, you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835. You can also contact Representative Lee Morgan at: lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-318-0227.
Stay Safe – Stay Well
Representative Michael Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.