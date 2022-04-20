The 2022 Legislative session is winding down. We have been told that we have 3-4 weeks left and we’ll be done for the year. Many bills have been coming over from the Senate to their respective House committees for consideration. In my committee and others there seems to be a lot of this activity with House committees adding and/or removing language from Senate bills as committees have quite a bit of free time with very few bills hitting the House floor for vote. To me, this signals that it’s time to wrap up and bring closure to the session rather than continue for the sake of continuing – at great expenditure to the taxpayer.
My committee, House Corrections and Institutions took testimony on two of the above-mentioned Senate bills: 1) S.127 – An act relating to the procedures and review of community supervision furlough revocation or interruption appeals. Essentially, this is a bill that speaks to how the courts and Department of Corrections handles individuals that are furloughed in their communities and have violated conditions of said furlough. 2) S.224 – Juvenile proceedings; implementation of juvenile jurisdiction expansion; rights of victims. This bill addresses how earlier introduced language that was passed shall be administered. It deals with this new category of juveniles that are 18 and 19 years old and how they are housed and overseen. It also calls for a report on or before December 1st of this year addressing this housing issue and where this new category of juveniles fall in terms of jurisdiction. The question being here is: Are they to be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections as criminal offenders or under the supervision of the Department of Children and Families?
On the House Floor, the schedule was light, as most of the work was being done in Committee. Favorable bills passed include: H.741, changes to the Charter of the City of St Albans ; S.171, adoption of a State Code of Ethics ; S.163, State court petitions for vulnerable noncitizen youth ; H.629, access to adoption records; and H.461, excluding income of asylum seekers and refugees from household income. Many of these bills had been seen by the House previously and came back to us with further amendment from the Senate.
This past Tuesday, the VT National Guard and Veterans Caucus received a briefing from the VT National Guard on an update to the State Partnership Program. In addition to our Guard’s current partnerships with Upper Macedonia and Senegal they have agreed to a third partnership with Austria. On May 11th, there will be a visit by the Austrian delegation for the signing of the Partnership agreement in Montpelier. We also received an update on the progress of legislation that is pertinent to the military, including H.517 (National Guard Tuition Benefit Program and Qualifications for the Adjutant General) and S.53 (containing tax exemptions for military pensions and survivors’ benefits). With 3-4 weeks to go, I remain hopeful for work to be done on these bills for our current members, veterans, and retirees.
On Friday just after weekend adjournment, I had the privilege of attending the Department of Corrections, Class 167 graduation held in the Pavilion building in Montpelier. The graduation gave the State, 18 direly needed officers from the Corrections Academy that will now move to their respective facilities in the state (of which we have 6).
As always, it is an honor to represent you. For questions or concerns, you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835. You can also contact Representative Lee Morgan at: lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-318-0227.
