This past week we returned from a one-week hiatus from the Legislature for Town Meeting week. It was also crossover week in the House, which means that all bills had to be passed out of their respective committees to stay alive. Any bills that have a nexus to the revenues of the state in an appropriation will go on to a money committee and have their own crossover deadline of next Friday, the 18th of March (Money Bills).
In my Committee, Corrections and Institutions we will be finishing up one of the “Money Bills” that I described above called the Capital Bill. As I’ve mentioned in previous writings, this Bill, annually, funds many programs throughout the state to include: clean water, state parks, state building renovation and construction, historic preservation projects and much, much more.
On the House Floor this week, we voted out a few bills of note: H.679 the Committee of Conference Budget Adjustment Act report; H.717 Humanitarian aid to the Ukraine ($1 for every Vermonter plus certain liquor receipts), H.517 expansion of the VT National Guard Tuition Benefits; and H.680 obtaining a marriage license in any town in Vermont. One bill I’d like to highlight that passed: H.697 allowing Reserve Forest land to be included in the current use program – I did not support this bill as it allows for a landowner to put their land into a program where it reverts to “wild forest” with very minimal forest management (which current use covers) and adds to the state’s economy through logging, trucking of the material, sawing of the material etc., yet, fellow taxpayers would have to help offset the taxes on this land with (in my opinion) a huge lack of sound, scientific management applied to the land.
This past Tuesday, at the VT National Guard & Veterans Affairs Caucus we received a Global Threats briefing from the National Guard and re-iterated our support for military pension and survivors benefits tax exemptions; the Senate currently has legislation (S.53) on their Floor including provisions that are not entirely satisfactory to the Administration or the Caucus. I hope we can see some movement on this legislation benefitting our veterans and enticing them to remain in Vermont.
As always, you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835. You can also contact Representative Lee Morgan at: lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-318-0227.
Stay Safe – Stay Well
Representative Michael Morgan
