Brenda Steady is the only candidate on the ballot this Town Meeting Day for her three-year spot on the Milton Selectboard.
Elected to the seat in 2020, Steady has since been the only woman on the selectboard, the town’s legislative body.
She and her husband, Bradley Steady, together raised their sons Nate and Drew in Milton, and today she gets to see her granddaughter, Sophia, grow up in her hometown.
Steady has served the community over the years by volunteering in the school system and as a Justice of the Peace. She served nine years as a school board trustee and is also a member of the Order of Eastern Stars Chittenden Chapter 59.
The Independent asked her 3 questions ahead of the upcoming election on March 7. Her answers have been edited for length and for clarity.
Interviews with the four candidates running for the 2 available one-year seats will be published next week.
Q: Why are you running for re-election to the selectboard?
A: I have decided to run for another three years on the Milton Selectboard because I enjoy serving my community and seeing it progress. I want to see the many projects I have supported through to their completion. Projects such as the new Highway Department garage, the Hour Glass Project including the Town Green, renovations to the former Grange Hall and learning more about a future recreational facility.
Q: What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Milton and how would you begin to tackle it?
A: I believe the biggest challenge facing our town is future budgets. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, our world has changed, and with it, the cost of providing the essential services you have come to expect from the town. The increased cost of diesel fuel alone has a significant effect on our town budget. The highway, fire and rescue vehicles all use large quantities of diesel fuel on an annual basis. We have to respond to emergency calls and we have to plow our roads. Additionally, we have made a decision to invest in our staff. It is far too expensive to replace good people in this climate. Salaries have risen to keep up with surrounding communities so we do not lose any of our employees.
It is hard to balance a budget, without an increase in these current times. I will work with fellow board members to manage costs as best we can through these challenging times to maintain our current staff and do what is best for the taxpayers.
Q: What perspective or experience will you uniquely bring to the board?
A: I will continue to ask the hard questions, encourage open communication, government transparency and community involvement. I care deeply about our community and bring a wealth of experience to the Milton Selectboard.
I truly consider it an honor to serve Milton and feel blessed to do so. “Thank you” in advance for your vote!
