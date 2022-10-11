Friday, Sept. 30:
I89 / Exit 17 N, Colchester-10:06 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to I89 to assist a Vermont State Police Trooper who was performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests for a driver that was suspected of operating while impaired. Sgt. LaFountain stood by with the Trooper until another Officer from VSP arrived on the scene.
US Route 7 / Ice House Road-11:43 p.m.
While on Patrol, Officer Palermo encountered a vehicle that was operating at a high rate of speed that failed to yield upon Ofc. Palermo’s attempt to initiate a traffic stop. Officer Bosworth was able to locate the vehicle which had struck the guardrail on the bridge near Clark Dam and stopped there. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center to be evaluated. Additionally, while making contact with the operator, open containers of alcohol were present, and the operator advised they had consumed alcohol prior to driving. The operator was issued a citation for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, and negligent operation and will appear in court at a later date.
Saturday, Oct. 1:
Lena Ct-9:00 p.m.
Officer Palermo and Officer Bosworth were sent to a residence on Lena Court for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, it was learned that a couple was involved in a loud, verbal altercation, with nothing physical occurring. Both parties were spoken to and confirmed the incident was verbal in nature. Each subject was provided additional resources, and a safety plan was put in place for the evening, both agreeing to feel safe in the home if they remained separated. Each party was encouraged to call MPD with any further issues, though no calls were made.
Middle Road-11:11p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain and Officer Bosworth responded to a business of Middle Road for an active alarm. The building was searched and found to be clear, and ultimately secured. The same alarm activated minutes later and a contact from the business advised it was another accidental activation.
Sunday, Oct. 2:
US Route 7 S-5:33 p.m.
Officer Palermo was sent to the parking lot of a business on US RT 7 with the report of a disturbance. After arriving on scene, the vehicle that was reported to be involved appeared unoccupied. Officer Palermo made contact with the caller who advised two individuals on bikes were involved in a verbal altercation with the driver and passenger of the vehicle. The subjects from the vehicle were located and advised while driving, the two subjects on the bikes believed they were cut off by the vehicle, and followed the vehicle to the store. The subjects on the bikes began calling the driver obscenities and yelling. The vehicle driver advised this began causing a scene and when people began filming the incident, the bicyclists left the area. No physical actions took place, and the incident was documented.
Railroad St / Barnum St-2:29 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of Railroad and Barnum Street for the report of an erratic operator. Cpl. Grenier searched the area, though no vehicle matching the description could be found.
Monday, Oct. 3:
US Route 7 S-6:03 a.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to an active alarm at a business on US RT7. Upon arrival, a door was found to be open and entry was made. Officer Schiavo made contact with a subject in the building who was an employee who advised they had forgotten to disarm the alarm.
Cadreact Road-2:09 p.m.
Sgt. Locke, Det. Hendry, Officer McQueen and Officer Palermo, with the aid of a Grand Isle K9, Swanton PD, Border Patrol, and the Milton Fire Department responded to a residence on Cadreact Road for the report of a missing resident. The surrounding area was thoroughly searched by K9, Drone, and on foot. After several hours of searching, the resident was located, and though cold, was okay.
Tuesday, Oct. 4:
US RT 7 N-12:51 a.m.
Officer Carlson responded to a residence on US RT7 to assist Milton Rescue with a resident who needed further medical care. The resident was subsequently transported.
US Route 7-6:34 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to the area of US RT 7 with the report of a vehicle operating erratically, almost hitting several cars head on. The officer was able to locate the vehicle and upon making contact, the operator advised they were swerving to avoid potholes. No signs of impairment were observed and the driver was warned to remain in their own lane when avoided potholes.
Wednesday, Oct. 5:
North Road-7:45 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was sent to a business on North Road for a 911 hang-up call. Sgt. LaFountain responded to the business and ultimately spoke with a security guard who confirmed it was an accidental call.
Thursday, Oct. 6:
Bombardier Road-3:45 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook met with a resident to answer questions in regards to an ongoing family property dispute. The subject was advised the issues are primarily civil, and should be handled through the court.
Cobble Hill Road-9:11 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Officer Palermo were sent to a residence on Cobble Hill Road for the report of a disturbance. It was confirmed a physical altercation had occurred, but the involved parties all declined screenings from rescue. The involved subjects also declined to provide statements, and as the situation had already resolved and advised they did not need further assistance.
