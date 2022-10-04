Friday, Sept. 23:
Woodcrest Cir-6:39 p.m.
Officer Flynn and Sgt. LaFountain responded to a residence on Woodcrest Circle for the report of a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, it was learned the neighbors have an ongoing dispute over a loose dog in the neighborhood. It was advised that the dog owners had a fence installed, which would likely resolve the issue.
US Route 2 / Gifford Ln, South Hero-11:13 p.m.
Officer Carlson responded to the area of US RT2 and Gifford Road in South Hero where it was reported a vehicle headed towards Milton on US RT2 was operating erratically and unable to maintain the lane of travel. The officer was able to locate the vehicle and observed erratic operation. Once initiating a traffic stop, the officer made contact with the driver who advised they were unaware of their inability to maintain the lane of travel. The subject also said they had just left a long shift at work and felt heavy fatigue. The driver was issued a warning for their operation.
Saturday, Sept. 24:
Hemlock Road-7:45 p.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to Hemlock Road for the complaint of a large party with fireworks. Officer Carlson made contact at the residence and met with the resident who confirmed they would not set any additional fireworks off.
Pinewood Ln-11:47 a.m.
Sgt. Locke spoke with a resident who reported their bank account was emptied by their former significant other from their joint account. Sgt. Locke advised the resident that the issue was civil, and was not something the police could assist with.
Sunday, Sept. 25:
I89SB, Colchester-9:32 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn began a traffic stop on a vehicle with erratic operation, unable to maintain the lane of travel. Upon making contact with the driver, no signs of impairment were noted. The driver was required to operate a vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device, which was present. The operator was issued a warning for their operation.
Racine Road-6:00 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to a residence on Racine Road for multiple 911 hang-up calls. Upon arrival, Officer Jones made contact with the residents who were not aware of any calls to 911, and if they did it was accidental. All was clear at the residence and nothing further was required.
Monday, Sept. 26:
US RT 7 S-11:25 a.m.
Detective Noel and Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on US RT7 for the report of a subject who was asked to leave, but would not. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the individual who said they would leave but did not have a phone or ride to arrange to leave. Sgt. Philbrook assisted the subject in reaching a relative in town, and Detective Noel provided a courtesy ride.
Gardner Rd / Middle Rd-4:43 p.m.
Officer Palermo met with a resident on Gardner Road who had concerns over Illegal Dumping occurring at the intersection of Middle Road and Gardner Road. Information was documented and the area will be monitored for future illegal dumping.
Tuesday, Sept. 27:
Centre Dr-8:28 a.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to the area of Centre Drive where a vehicle was reported to have driven on the wrong side of the road. Once the vehicle was located, no erratic operation was noted.
Bombardier Road-6:31 p.m.
Officer Palermo, helping the Milton Fire Department, responded to a residence on Bombardier Road for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival at the residence, smoke was present as the remnants of a burnt pie that the resident was baking. Windows were open and the smoke slowly dissipated from the residence.
Wednesday, Sept. 28:
McMullen Road / Winter Ln-3:38 p.m.
While on patrol, Det. Noel began a traffic stop for an observed Motor Vehicle Violation. The operator was recorded on the radar to be traveling 60MPH in a posted 30MPH zone. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
US RT 7 -4:12 p.m.
Detective Noel observed a fight in progress at a gas station on US RT 7. After separating the two parties, one of the involved subjects advised the other was getting in their face while trying to pay for their gas. This caused pushing and shoving and made both subjects get aggressive. Both parties advised they were not injured, and would keep their distance from each other until done getting gas. Detective Noel stood by until both subjects departed.
Thursday, Sept. 29:
Gonyeau Road-1:21 a.m.
Officer Carlson and Sgt. Locke responded to Gonyeau road for an ongoing dispute between neighbors.
Interstate 89, Colchester-10:42 p.m.
Officer Carlson responded to I89 to assist multiple agencies that were shutting down the interstate for the report of a wrong-way driver, traveling North in the Southbound lane. It was reported spike strips had been deployed prior to reaching Ofc. Carlson and the vehicle was disabled.
