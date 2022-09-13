Friday, Sept. 2:
Everest Road-7:38 a.m.
Officer Schiavo and Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on Everest Road for the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, the front door was found to be open. The area was checked and ultimately found to be clear and was re-secured.
Catamount Dr-8:31 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Palermo observed a small contained fire at a business on Catamount Drive. The fire was occurring in the designated smoking area near the receptacle for used cigarettes. There was a large pile of used cigarettes on the ground that had caught fire likely from an employee who discarded a used cigarette. Officer Palermo was able to extinguish the flame.
Saturday, Sept. 3:
Sweeney Farm Road-9:03 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on Sweeney Farm Road for the report of a 911 hang-up, with dispatch unable to reach a resident. Upon arrival, the resident advised they had found their portable phone with their children, and the call to 911 was accidental.
US Route 7 S-12:25 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to a business on US RT7 where it was reported that a dog was left in a vehicle and appeared to be in distress. Upon arrival, the vehicle was located, though was not occupied by a dog.
Sunday, Sept. 4:
Sandy Birch Road, Georgia-2:23 a.m.
Officer McQueen responded to a residence in Georgia to assist the Vermont State Police with a domestic disturbance.
Sidesaddle Dr/US RT 7 S-5:11 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo observed a Trooper from the Vermont State Police conduct a traffic stop on Sidesaddle Drive. Officer Schiavo offered assistance and provided backup while the trooper conducted Standard Field Sobriety Tests with the operator.
Monday, Sept. 5:
Westview Ct-11:02 a.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to a residence on Westview Court where the homeowner reported two unknown vehicles parked in a section of their driveway. The homeowner also reported that upon approaching the vehicles, they promptly left the driveway. One of the vehicle’s registration was noted, and Cpl. Porter was able to make contact with the owner who was subsequently trespassed from the residence.
W Milton Rd-7:07 p.m.
Officer Flynn and Officer Hendry responded to a residence on West Milton Road where the resident was reporting shortness of breath. Upon arrival, the subject advised they had called as a precaution but was okay. The resident declined a screening by Milton Rescue.
Tuesday, Sept. 6:
Herrick Ave -7:43 a.m. -
While on patrol, Sgt. Locke initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, it was confirmed that their license was criminally suspended. Officers had made contact with the same driver last week, and had advised the operator that they could not legally operate a motor vehicle. The incident will be added to their pending case from the week prior.
I89NB / Exit 12, Williston -11:05 a.m.
Detective Noel initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The vehicle was recorded on the radar to be traveling 97 MPH in a posted 65 MPH area. The operator was issued a citation for Excessive Speed and will appear in court.
Wednesday, Sept. 7:
North Road-5:56 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain, Officer Flynn, and Officer Hendry responded to North Road where a vehicle collided with a deer. The driver was not injured in the collision, though the vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage.
Railroad St / Middle Road-2:40 p.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to the intersection of Railroad Street and Middle Road with the report of a minor collision. Upon making contact with the operators, one driver showed signs of impairment. After consenting to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the operator was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court.
Thursday, Sept. 8:
Hemlock Rd / Woodcrest Cir-6:31 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver, it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Bombardier Road-3:21 p.m.
A wallet found at the intersection of RT 7 and RT 2 was turned in to the Milton Police Department. The owner of the wallet was identified and Cpl. Grenier returned the wallet to them. The owner confirmed all of the content appeared to still be in the wallet.
