Friday, Sept. 1:
Taylor St.-9:43 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on Taylor Street for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Sgt. Philbrook assisted members of Milton Rescue with lifting the resident who was transported for further medical care.
Erin Court-7:12 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain and Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Erin Court for the report of an unresponsive subject who fell down several steps. On the scene, Sgt. LaFountain and Cpl. Grenier aided the resident and administered potentially life-saving first aid before Milton Rescue transported them for further medical care.
Saturday, Sept. 2:
Meadow Road-6:21 p.m.
Officer Bosworth was dispatched to a residence on Meadow Road for a third-party complaint of an illegal burn. On arrival to the area, the residence operating the fire was located and the fire was ultimately extinguished.
US Route 7 South-10:11 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was dispatched to the front of a business on US Route 7for a welfare check of an individual reported to be slumped over on a bench. On the scene, Sgt. LaFountain located the subject who advised they drifted off after drinking. The subject was given a courtesy ride to their residence in town.
Sunday, Sept. 3:
Clapper Road-7:20 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was dispatched to a residence on Clapper Road for an active fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, no smoke or fire could be seen. Ofc. Schiavo remained on scene until the arrival of Milton Fire who took over the incident.
Monday, Sept. 4:
Railroad St.-3:34 p.m.
Cpl. Jones was dispatched to the area of Railroad Street for the report of an erratic driver. Cpl. Jones was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the operator who consented to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests but was ultimately not impaired. The operator was given a warning about their driving operation.
Catamount Drive-10:41 p.m.
Officer Carlson responded to a business on Catamount Drive for the report of a suspicious man with a flashlight that was seen outside. Upon arrival, Ofc. Carlson made contact with the man who was an employee of the business.
Tuesday, Sept. 5:
Sidesaddle Drive-2:11 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to Sidesaddle Drive for an ongoing property line dispute between neighbors. On the scene, Officer Flynn met with the complainant and again advised the issue of the boundary lines is Civil, and further suggested a surveying of the land would aid in boundary line issues.
Wednesday, Sept. 6:
Murray Ave.-9:53 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain assisted a resident with a trespassing issue in regards to the unapproved haying of their land.
Checkerberry Square-9:37 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to a residence on Checkerberry Square for a verbal domestic dispute between family members. After speaking with both parties it was agreed that separating for the evening was the best course of action. One of the subjects was picked up to spend the evening elsewhere.
Thursday, Sept. 7:
Horseshoe Circle-12:22 a.m.
Officer McQueen was dispatched to Horseshoe Circle for a third-party report of a subject walking around one of the new homes under construction. Officer. McQueen made contact with two subjects who were unloading building supplies for the next day.
Georgia Mountain Road, Georgia-12:25 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain, Officer Schiavo, and several additional members of MPD assisted the Vermont State Police and Fish & Game with the pursuit and subsequent arrest of a wanted subject.
