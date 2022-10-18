Friday, Oct. 7:
Centre Dr-11:17 a.m.
Sgt. Locke and Ofc. McQueen were sent to Centre Drive for the report of an older person appearing lost and wandering on the road. Contact was made with the person who said they were waiting for their spouse who was at an appointment at the medical facility.
Hobbs Road-6:38 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to Hobbs Road for the report of a fox that had collided with a vehicle and was potentially disabled. On scene, the fox could not be located.
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Railroad St-3:39 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Jones began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact and identifying the operator it was learned their driver’s license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
US Route 7 S-4:28 p.m.
Officer Jones and Sgt. Locke were sent to a residence on US RT 7 for the report of a domestic disturbance. They spoke with the involved parties and it was confirmed their verbal altercation had become physical. The parties were separated and one of the subjects was issued a citation for Assault and will appear in court. Information for Court Ordered protection was provided.
Sunday, Oct. 9:
Lake Road-3:25 p.m.
At the Milton Police Department, a small dog was dropped off that was found running at large on Lake Road. The dog did not have a collar or tags and was not microchipped. After attempts to locate the owner was unsuccessful, the dog was brought to Cross Kennels.
Monday, Oct. 10:
Middle Road-10:34 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook was sent to a business on Middle Road at an employee's request for a patron who was becoming animated. Sgt. Philbrook remained on the scene until the situation was resolved.
I89 Ramp 17, Colchester-10:58 p.m.
Officer Bosworth came upon a disabled vehicle with the four-way hazard lights flashing on I89. The driver said upon contact that they were recovering composite lumber decking that was on the side of the road.
Tuesday, Oct. 11:
Bernier Road-7:29 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to the area of Bernier Road where a driver reported experiencing ill effects while driving. Officer Bosworth met the vehicle which was pulled over and waited on the scene with the subject until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Haydenberry Dr-6:11 p.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to the rear of Haydenberry Drive after a road rage incident that occurred. The incident is under investigation.
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
Birch Ln-3:04 p.m.
Officer Flynn met with a resident of Birch Lane who reported they were the victim of online fraud. The incident is under investigation.
Andrea Ln / US Route 7 S-4:37 p.m.
Officer Hendry responded to the area of US RT7 for the report of an erratic driver who was unable to stay in their lane. Ofc. Hendry located the vehicle and made contact with the driver who did not demonstrate signs of impairment.
Thursday, Oct. 13:
Route 7 / Bombardier Road-7:27 a.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Flynn observed a vehicle attempting to turn left on Bombardier Road from US RT7. Ofc. Flynn flashed cruiser lights in an attempt to alert the operator to the ordinance signs, however the driver completed the turn. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was issued a verbal warning.
Galvin Hill Road, Colchester-4:38 p.m.
Officer Jones and K9 Biscotti responded to Galvin Hill Road in Colchester to assist the Colchester Police Department with a K9 track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.