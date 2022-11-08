Friday, Oct. 28:
US Route 2 / Jasper Mine Road, Colchester-12:46 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Jones began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact and identifying the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Sidesaddle Dr-5:21 p.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Sidesaddle Drive where a resident wanted to have a trespass incident documented. Upon arrival, it was learned that two abutting neighbors had been involved in a years-long boundary dispute, and the complaint involved the two neighbors. Ultimately the boundary dispute is a civil issue and the incident was documented.
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Lake Road-5:41 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to Lake Road with the report of a vehicle off the road in the ditch. The vehicle was located off the road with the airbags deployed, also without occupants. The owner was located and when contacted said their grandchild was operating the vehicle and had swerved to avoid a deer. Cpl. Grenier requested the owner arrange for the removal of the vehicle.
Access Road-5:17 p.m.
Officer Palermo responded to the area of Access Road for the report of multiple gunshots being heard. After arriving in the area, Ofc. Palermo spoke with another passerby who also confirmed hearing a number of gunshots. After remaining in the area for some time, no further gunshots could be heard and they were determined to likely have come from hunters.
Sunday, Oct. 30:
US RT 7 / Bombardier Road-12:54 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier initiated a traffic stop for an observed left turn onto Bombardier Road from US RT 7. This turn is prohibited with marked signage on RT7 noting the turn is prohibited. The driver was issued a written warning.
Green St-9:07 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Green Street with a third-party report of a domestic disturbance. After speaking with both parties it was confirmed that the situation was verbal in nature only. Neither individual required additional assistance.
Monday, Oct. 31:
Cold Spring Road-7:43 a.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to a residence on Cold Spring Road to assist Milton Rescue with a patient needing further medical care.
Bombardier Road-2:22 p.m.
Officer Hendry met with a resident who reported they were nearly the victim of a phone scam. The caller convinced the resident an account of theirs was hacked and they would need to send gift cards to correct the error. Fortunately, an employee at the store the resident attempted to purchase the gift cards from intervened and advised it was definitely fraud.
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
East Road-4:27 p.m.
Officer Hendry was sent to East Road for a two-vehicle crash. Though there were no injuries resulting from the incident, both vehicles were damaged and subsequently towed.
Main St / Sunset Ave-4:08 a.m.
Officer Flynn responded to the area of Main Street and Sunset Ave where a passerby reported the train crossing was not operating how it typically does, with the safety arm stuck down. NECR (New England Central Railway) was contacted and confirmed the gate was down due to work being done and was then set back to normal.
Wednesday, Nov. 2:
US Route 7 S-9:38 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a business on US RT7 for an active fire alarm. The officer met with a manager of the business who advised they were having issues with their fire alarm, and a tech was working to make repairs.
Us Route 7 S-7:46 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to a residence on US RT 7 at the request of a resident who was unable to reach a family member for a number of days. The officer was able to make contact with the resident who was confirmed to be well.
Thursday, Nov. 3:
W Milton Road-6:59 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on W Milton Road for a resident in need of further medical care. The officer waited with the subject for the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Mill River Road, Georgia-4:29 p.m.
While on patrol in Georgia, Ofc. Schiavo responded to a residence on Mill River Road between a parent and an adult child. Upon arrival, Ofc. Schiavo met with both parties. The Parent advised their adult child was intoxicated and became upset when their keys were taken to prevent them from driving. Ultimately it was determined the best course of action was to separate the two and Ofc. Schiavo provided a ride to a relative’s house down the road.
