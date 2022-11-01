Friday, Oct. 21:
East Road-3:13 p.m.
Officer Flynn and Sgt. Locke responded to the area of East Road where it was reported that a motorcycle was off the road in a ditch with the operator still sitting on the motorcycle. Officers spoke with the operator who was loading the motorcycle onto a trailer, who advised they did not need assistance.
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Rugg Ave-9:07 a.m.
Milton’s Animal Control Officer was dispatched to the area of Rugg Avenue for the report of two loose dogs at large. Eventually, one of the dogs was retrieved and brought to Cross Kennels. The owner was later identified and was directed to the Kennel to retrieve the dog.
Main St-5:17 p.m.
Officer Flynn was sent to Main Street with the report of a dog bite incident occurring outside. The incident is being investigated.
Sunday, Oct. 23:
Lawnwood Dr / Forbes Road-12:23 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Hendry took note of a vehicle that was unable to maintain the lane of travel that eventually turned onto Forbes Road. After the vehicle stopped several times in front of mailboxes, Officer Hendry made contact with the vehicle. The driver said they were looking for someone, but could only provide a first name. Upon identifying the driver, it was learned that they only possessed a learner’s permit. A relative of the driver was contacted who said they would come to pick up the driver as they did not have permission to be out driving the vehicle.
W Milton Road / Comcast-12:14 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Jones could hear ATVs operating in an area that requires written consent. Ofc. Jones made contact with multiple operators who advised they were not aware of the area and necessary written consent to operate and would depart.
Monday, Oct. 24:
Trayah Dr-9:50 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer Schiavo were dispatched to Trayah Drive for the report of a verbal domestic disturbance. The reporting party advised they had allowed their former partner to live at the residence, but asked them to leave when they became intoxicated and verbally confrontational. The partner left the residence before the arrival of officers. The complainant was provided information on court-ordered protection and was advised to reach back out with any further concerns.
US Route 7 S-11:09 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on US RT 7S for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the parties were separated and both confirmed the situation was verbal in nature only and did not get physical. Neither party required additional assistance.
Tuesday, Oct. 25:
Murray Ave-9:27 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Murray Ave to assist Milton Rescue with a patient in further need of medical care.
Creek Farm Road / First St, Colchester-11:06 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to Colchester to assist Colchester PD with traffic control in the area of an active structure fire. The road needed to be shut down and Cpl. Grenier remained on the scene until additional Colchester PD units arrived.
Wednesday, Oct. 26:
US Route 7 S-2:31 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Hendry made contact with a driver in a parking lot . The driver is known to Law Enforcement and has a criminally suspended license. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
East Road / Tree Farm-10:45 p.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Jones came upon a disabled vehicle on East Road. Upon checking on and identifying the driver, it was learned they had an active arrest warrant. The driver was taken into custody and lodged until their court hearing.
Thursday, Oct. 27:
Sammanikki Cir-10:13 a.m.
Officer Hendry and Sgt. LaFountain responded to Sammanikki Circle for a 911 hang-up call, whereas dispatch was unable to get the caller back on the line. Upon arrival, it was confirmed to be an accidental dial.
US Route 7 / Short Stop-4:19 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to the area of US RT 7 for the report of an erratic driver who was speeding and unable to maintain a lane of travel. Sgt. Locke located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. No signs of impairment were noted; the operator was given a verbal warning regarding their erratic operation.
