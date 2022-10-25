Friday, Oct. 14:
Nancy Dr-1:38 a.m.
Officer Carlson and Sgt. Locke responded to a business on Nancy Drive with the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, the area was checked and determined to be secure.
Westford Road / Town Forest-7:34 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to the Milton Town Forest where a resident reported they were approached by an individual who had asked for help to jump their car. They were concerned the person was intoxicated and perhaps should not drive. Officer Bosworth made contact with the individual who did advise they had consumed alcohol while hiking in the woods. The subject was subsequently given a courtesy ride home in town for safety.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
Railroad St-3:36 a.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to the area of Railroad Street where a resident reported hearing a loud noise and then noted a train stopped on the tracks. The train was stopped for a short time and moved along. This was likely due to the exchange of rail cars and was not found to be suspicious.
East Road / Duffy Road-10:56 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier came upon a vehicle pulled over on the side of East Road, partially blocking a driveway. On scene, Cpl. Grenier noted the driver appeared to be asleep and unconscious. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver awoke and appeared confused and disoriented, also showing signs of intoxication. After consenting to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The driver will appear in court at a later date for the charge, and for operating with a criminally suspended license.
Sunday, Oct. 16:
Southerberry Dr-9:10 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Ofc. McQueen were sent to a Business on Southerberry Drive for an active alarm. The building was found to be secure and Officers were met on scene by a key-holder.
Lawnwood Dr-8:14 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of Lawnwood Drive where a third party reported outside a loud argument between two subjects was occurring. Once arriving in the area, Ofc. Schiavo checked the entire area, though no subjects could be located.
Monday, Oct. 17:
Devino Road-8:56 a.m.
Officer Flynn spoke with a resident on Devino Road who was concerned for their child in regard to a custody dispute. Though the issue will ultimately need to be addressed in Family Court, the incident was documented.
Green St-4:39 p.m.
Officer Jones, Sgt. Locke, and Ofc. Flynn responded to a residence on Green Street for a domestic disturbance between two subjects. One individual advised they were threatened by the other. Ultimately the situation was de-escalated and information was provided for resources in case the situation became unsafe.
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
Boysenberry Dr-3:41 p.m.
Officer Jones, Officer Flynn, and Lt. Scalise were sent to Boysenberry Drive for the report of a physical altercation between siblings. Upon arrival, the parties had separated, though it was confirmed the incident was verbal and physical. Both parties were provided info for additional resources and the incident is being investigated.
East Rd / Austin House Rd, Colchester
While on patrol, Ofc. Hendry initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver and the vehicle, evidence of drug possession was noted. The driver was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and was taken into custody. The subject will appear in court at a later date.
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Hardscrabble Road / East Road-10:51 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to the area of Hardscrabble and East Road with the report of a vehicle pulled over that was on fire. On scene, all occupants were out of the vehicle and though the fire was out, the car was still smoking. Sgt. LaFountain remained on the scene until the arrival of the Milton Fire Department.
Main St-8:35 p.m.
Ofc. Bosworth provided information to a resident on Main Street in regard to child custody issues and provided resources for the concerned party.
Thursday, Oct. 20:
Nancy Dr-9:10 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Sgt. Philbrook responded to a business on Nancy Drive for the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, the area was found to be secure.
