Friday, Nov. 25:
Villemaire Ln-12:00 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry was sent to a residence on Villemaire Lane to aid Milton Rescue. Cpl. Hendry provided a lift assist and prepared the patient for transportation for further medical care.
US RT 7 / Snap Fitness-10:11 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of US RT 7 with the report of an erratic driver who could not maintain the lane of travel. Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was not impaired but advised they rarely drive at night and had trouble seeing the road.
Saturday, Nov. 26:
Birch Ln-4:25 p.m.
Milton’s Animal Control Officer responded to a residence on Birch Lane where the resident advised a loose dog had approached their house and they were unaware of the owner. The owner was unable to be located and the dog was brought to Cross Kennels.
Sunday, Nov. 27:
Cobble Hill Road-1:25 p.m.
Cpl. Porter and Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Cobble Hill for a trespassing issue. The resident advised someone who has threatened them previously pulled into their driveway and then left. The subject was identified and was later trespassed from the property.
Brigham Hill Rd, Essex Town-7:35 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence in Essex to assist the Essex Police Department with a disturbance. The homeowner had asked a guest to leave due to their behavior, and the subject refused to leave. On scene, the subjects were able to work through their issue.
Monday, Nov. 28:
W Milton Road-9:57 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe and Cpl. Hendry responded to a business on West Milton Road for the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, it was confirmed to be an issue with the alarm.
W Milton Road-1:09 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe came upon a vehicle unloading an ATV on private property. The subject advised they did not know it was private, and that they needed permission to utilize the land. The subject was removed from the property.
Tuesday, Nov. 29:
Pinewood Ln / Woodcrest Cir-8:54 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe was passed by a vehicle that was recorded on radar to be operating at 77 miles per hour in a marked 40 miles per hour zone. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Cherry St-5:58 p.m.
Officer Carlson and Cpl. Coulombe responded to a residence on Cherry Street with the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with both involved parties who advised they were involved in an argument that was verbal only. The parties separated for the evening.
Wednesday, Nov. 30:
Hailey Dr-9:48 a.m.
On patrol, Officer Palermo responded to an audible alarm at a residence on Hailey Drive. The residence was not showing smoke or fire, and Ofc. Palermo was able to make contact with the resident who advised they were headed back. Ultimately, Milton Fire responded to the residence for a potential Carbon Monoxide issue.
Owen Ct-1:36 p.m.
Officer Palermo was sent to a residence on Owen Court for a welfare check requested by the resident’s employer when they did not arrive to work. Ofc. Palermo was able to make contact with the resident who was well.
Thursday, Dec. 1:
Bombardier Rd / Park Pl-12:58 p.m.
Officer Carlson and Detective Noel were dispatched to the dog park at Bombardier Park for the report of a dog incident. Upon arrival, Officers were told that a dog was off leash and went after another dog. The dog that was attacked did not have punctures to the skin, so the incident was documented for record-keeping purposes.
Manley Road-4:50 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Manley Road for the report of a package theft. The resident advised a vehicle pulled onto their property and stole the package from outside the residence. The resident was able to provide surveillance of the incident and the subject who stole the package was identified. Ofc. Schiavo was able to make contact with the individual who returned the package and was trespassed from the property. The incident was sent to the reparative board.
