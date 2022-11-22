Thursday, Nov. 10:
US Route 7, Colchester-4:53 p.m.
Sgt. Locke and Officer Carlson responded to RT 2 in Colchester to assist with a two-car motor vehicle accident. Both vehicles sustained damage and one driver was evaluated by Rescue for potential injury.
US Route 7 N-11:23 p.m.
Officer Flynn observed a vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business on US RT 7 and made contact with the driver. The driver advised they were dealing with a flat tire as a result of hitting a curb. After displaying signs of possible impairment, the driver agreed to be screened as a safety precaution. The operator was determined not to be under the influence, and ultimately the vehicle was towed from the lot.
Friday, Nov. 11:
Westford Road-12:16 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a residence on Westford Road to assist Milton Rescue. Cpl. Coulombe provided assistance in readying the patient for transport for further medical care.
Lauren Dr-4:59 p.m.
Detective Noel and a VT State Game Warden responded to Lauren Drive where it was reported that multiple gunshots were heard. Upon arrival on the road, multiple residents confirmed hearing the shots. The area was searched, though nothing of interest could be found.
Saturday, Nov. 12:
Cobble Hill Road / Roberts Ct-9:01 p.m.
Officer Schiavo, Sgt. LaFountain, and Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of Cobble Hill for the report of a Domestic Assault between two parties. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the victim was struck by their significant other. After being taken into custody, the subject was released with court-ordered conditions to stay away from the victim and a court date. A short time later, the subject was seen scaling a fence near the victim's property, and was subsequently taken into custody again, and will be lodged until appearing in court.
Sunday, Nov. 13:
Centre Dr-11:43 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a business on Centre Drive where a resident reported seeing people enter, and thought it was suspicious as the business was closed. Sgt. Philbrook confirmed the subjects in the business were cleaning and were supposed to be there.
Bombardier Road-12:08 p.m.
Ofc. Palermo received a puppy at the Milton Police Department that was found loose on Manley Road. After seeing a post for the lost dog on the Milton Police Facebook page, the owner came to collect the dog.
Monday, Nov. 14:
Westford Road-12:37 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a residence on Westford Road to assist the Milton Fire Department with a pellet stove that had caught fire. Upon arrival, the fire was isolated to the stove, and the homeowner advised they were the only one home and their pets were safe on the back porch. Milton Fire arrived on the scene and was able to ventilate the residence and extinguish the small fire. Milton Fire believed the auger malfunctioned causing the hopper to overload and catch fire.
US Route 7 S-11:26 p.m.
Officer Carlson responded to a business on US RT 7 where an employee reported a retail theft. The incident is currently under investigation.
Tuesday, Nov. 15:
US Route 7, Colchester-2:26 a.m.
Officer Flynn made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of a business that had been idling in the lot for over an hour. The driver advised they were waiting for the daily paper to be delivered to the store.
Wednesday, Nov. 16:
US RT 7 / Edgewater Terrace-7:49 a.m.
Cpl. Porter and Sgt. LaFountain responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on US RT7 near Edgewater Terrace. Though no injuries were reported, both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene. While clearing the scene, multiple cars also went off the road near the crash site, which were towed back onto the road.
Lake Road-6:10 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook and Cpl. Hendry responded to a residence on Lake Road for the report of a domestic disturbance between the residents. It was determined that alcohol was a contributing factor to the situation, and the two subjects agreed to separate for the evening. Additional information for resources were provided.
Thursday, Nov. 17:
East Road-3:29 a.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to the area of East Road to assist the Colchester Police Department with a vehicle that was traveling at speeds over 90mph with no lights on that fled from their attempts to stop it. The area was searched but the vehicle was not located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.