Friday, May 5:
Jonzetta Ct-1:28 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded with the Milton Fire Department to the area of Jonzetta Court for the report of smoke showing in the area. Upon arrival the house in question was located and the resident advised they had overfilled the oil in their lawnmower causing it to smoke.
Hillary Ln-2:39 p.m.
Officer Jones spoke with a resident on Hillary Lane who wanted to report a troubling phone call they received. After learning more information about the nature of the call, Officer Jones advised the resident it was likely a scam call attempting to get money and to block the number.
Saturday, May 6:
US RT 7-12:58 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was dispatched to a business on US RT 7 for the report of a male in the store who was intoxicated and drinking alcohol from an open container. Upon arrival, Cpl. Coulombe met with the male who advised he was having a fight with his significant other and left to avoid further conflict. Cpl. Coulombe provided the male a courtesy ride to the Police Department where the subject charged their phone in the lobby and ultimately left.
US Route 7 N-10:34 a.m.
Sgt. Locke and Ofc. McQueen responded to a residence on US RT 7 for the report of a brush/shed fire. The Officers arrived on the scene before Milton Fire and utilized their cruiser fire extinguisher and were able to put out the fire.
Sunday, May 7:
US Route 7 N / Edgewater Ter-1:16 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to the area of US RT7 and Edgewater Terrace for the report of a vehicle pulled over, partially in the roadway. On arrival to the area, Cpl. Hendry made contact with the operator who advised they were taking the vehicle for a test drive when the battery died. The vehicle was jumped and was able to be driven away.
Willys Ln-1:25 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry was dispatched to the area of Willy’s Lane for the complaint of trash being burned. Upon arrival, the house in question was located and contact was made with the resident. The resident advised they were burning trash, but were unaware that was illegal. Cpl. Hendry explained the burning laws and the resident extinguished the fire.
Monday, May 8:
US Route 2 / Jasper Mine Road, Colchester-12:14 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe made contact with a vehicle pulled over with their hazard lights on. When contact was made with the operator they advised they were lost. Cpl. Coulombe provided directions to the driver and ultimately led the vehicle to their destination by driving the route in front of them.
Acorn Dr-7:40 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Acorn Drive for a resident experiencing a medical incident. At the residence, Officer Palermo met with the resident and collected pertinent information to pass along to Milton Rescue upon their arrival. The resident was ultimately transported for further medical care.
Tuesday, May 9:
Woodcrest Cir-12:44 a.m.
Officer McQueen responded to a residence on Woodcrest Circle for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Officer McQueen assisted rescue in lifting and readying the resident for transport to receive further medical care.
Wednesday, May 10:
Lake Road / Ira Pl-7:08 p.m.
Milton’s Animal Patrol Officer was dispatched to the area of Lake Road and Ira Place for the report of a dog at large. The ACO was able to secure the dog and returned them to the owner.
Sand Bar State Park-9:31 p.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Jones observed several people around a small fire at the fishing access south of US RT 2. Ofc. Jones made contact with the subjects and advised they could not have a fire at that location; the fire was extinguished.
Thursday, May 11:
US Route 7 S-10:50 a.m.
Officer Flynn was dispatched to a business on US RT 7 with the report of retail theft. The store requested the subject to be trespassed after they left the store with alcohol without paying. The individual was located and trespassed.
Dewey Dr-11:02 p.m.
Ofc. Jones responded to a residence on Dewey Drive for a potential court violation. Upon arrival, it was confirmed the subject has active Conditions of Release from the court to stay away from both the resident and the residence. The subject was located and issued a citation to appear in court for the violation.
