Friday, May 26:
Middle Road-4:21 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to the area of Middle Road for the report of a vehicle operating erratically. Ofc. Schiavo made contact with the operator who did not appear impaired, and was verbally warned about their operation.
US RT 7 / Lake Arrowhead-6:59 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier completed a traffic stop on a vehicle after it was observed striking a guard rail on US RT 7. Upon contact, the driver did not show signs of drug or alcohol impairment but did advise they were extremely fatigued. The operator agreed to arrange for a friend to pick them up so as not to continue driving.
Saturday, May 27:
Poor Farm Road-11:13 a.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to a residence on Poor Farm Road for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Ofc. Bosworth helped Milton Rescue navigate the passage of the bridge construction area.
Bombardier Road-6:42 p.m.
At MPD, Officer Schiavo received a lost credit card that was turned in by a resident. Officer Schiavo was able to locate the owner of the credit card and returned it directly to them.
Sunday, May 28:
US Route 7 / Main St-2:00 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Officer Palermo assisted with traffic control for Vermont Thunder’s Annual Memorial Day Weekend ride.
Sanderson Road / Lake Road-3:11 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Porter came upon a single motorcycle accident. The operator lost control of loose gravel in the roadway and was ultimately transported by Milton Rescue for minor injuries.
Monday, May 29:
Park Place-9:38 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to the Park Place area for several loud bangs coming from the park. Upon arrival, Cpl. Hendry met a number of subjects in the parking lot of the park with fireworks. The group advised they thought the fireworks were legal (they were not), and they were informed not to continue.
Tuesday, May 30:
US RT 2 / Sand Bar-10:54 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to the area of US RT2 and the Sand Bar for the report of an erratic operator. Upon arrival to the area, Ofc. McQueen was able to locate the vehicle and contact was made with the operator. When speaking with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Wednesday, May 31:
Ethan Allen Hwy / Ballard Rd, Georgia-4:02 p.m.
While on patrol in Georgia, Ofc. Schiavo provided a courtesy ride back home to an elderly individual and their caregiver.
East Road-6:57 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to the area of East Road for a single-car motor vehicle accident. The vehicle was damaged in the accident and the operator was evaluated and ultimately transported by Milton Rescue for minor injuries.
Thursday, June 1:
Rebecca Lander Dr-7:13 a.m.
SRO Porter and a number of MPD staff facilitated a Driver’s Education Course at Milton High School.
Atrium Way-1:57 p.m.
Cpl. Porter, Detective Noel, and many members of the MPD responded to a residence on Atrium Way to assist the Milton Fire Department with a structure fire. The residents were not home when the fire occurred and fire teams were able to get the fire under control.
