Friday, May 19:
US RT 7-3:40 a.m.
Officer Jones was sent to the area of US RT 7 for the report of a male walking on the road. Ofc. Jones contacted the subject who did not appear to be on the road and advised they would remain on the sidewalk.
Railroad St-9:22 a.m.
Officer Flynn responded to Railroad Street for the report of the railroad arm lowering with no train present. New England Central Railway was contacted to check on the functionality of the crossing.
Saturday, May 20:
Bombardier Road-8:06 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier and officers from the Milton Police hosted the 2023 Bike Safety Rodeo. The event focuses on reinforcing safe biking practices and provided approximately 10 complimentary helmets to residents. Cpl. Coulombe also completed a car seat inspection.
Taylor St-7:49 p.m.
Officer Carlson and Officer Jones were sent to a residence on Taylor Street for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, Officers met with the residents who advised there had been a verbal altercation but it had not been physical. Further police presence was not needed.
Sunset Ave-8:10 p.m.
Officer Carlson responded to the area of Sunset Avenue for the report of a potentially intoxicated driver. Officer Carlson was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the operator who showed signs of impairment. The subject was taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court.
Sunday, May 21:
Hanover St/Airport Pkwy, South Burlington-4:00 a.m.
Officer Jones and K9 Partner Biscotti responded to South Burlington to assist the Williston Police Department with a track of a fleeing suspect and an exterior sweep of a vehicle.
Monday, May 22:
Bombardier Road-4:47 p.m.
Officer Palermo joined a Teen Space event hosted by the Milton Public Library. Topics discussed included general safety and awareness, driver education, and answering questions specific to law enforcement.
Hobbs Road-7:47 p.m.
Officer Grenier was sent to a residence on Hobbs Road for a third-party report of a loud domestic disturbance. On the scene Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the origin of the disturbance at a residence whose homeowner advised their two dogs were fighting but were now separated. The caller was provided with information.
Tuesday, May 23:
Beaver Brook Road-5:27 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer McQueen responded to a residence on Beaver Brook Road for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Officers assisted the resident until the arrival of Colchester Rescue who ultimately transported them for further medical care.
Centre Dr-3:13 p.m.
Officer Palermo was sent to a business on Centre Drive with the report of a dog left in a vehicle that appeared to be in distress. Ofc. Palermo was met on scene by the owner who confirmed the dog was content and not in pain.
Wednesday, May 24:
Cherry St-5:47 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain issued a warning ticket to a vehicle parked on the sidewalk on Cherry Street. This area received complaints as students were having to walk off the sidewalk and into the road to avoid the vehicle.
US Route 7 S-1:09 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry was dispatched to a business on US RT 7 that advised they believed a customer had inadvertently left or lost drugs there. The package and substance were tested at MPD by Det. Noel with negative results.
Thursday, May 25:
Bombardier Road-9:42 a.m.
Officer Flynn met with a resident at Milton Police Department who discovered a loose dog near Jenna Lane. The owner of the dog was identified and the pup was returned.
Taylor St-7:23 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Taylor Street. The caller was met on the road and advised they had been in a heated argument with a number of people at their residence, but had left to diffuse the situation. Both the complainant and the other parties involved advised the argument was verbal in nature only and was never physical. Information and resources were provided in case of further issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.