Friday, March 31:
Rebecca Lander Dr-12:15 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to Milton High School to assist Milton Fire with an active fire alarm. Once arriving at the School it was learned the alarm was due to cookies that were burned in Home Economics class. Officer Bosworth remained on the scene until the students began returning to their classrooms.
US RT 7 / Milton Diner-10:16 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to the area of US RT 7 with the report of a vehicle swerving in their lane, unable to maintain consistent speeds. Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the vehicle and the driver advised they were lost. No signs of impairment were noted.
Saturday, April 1:
Catamount Dr-12:21 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Officer McQueen were dispatched to a business on Catamount Drive for an active commercial alarm. Upon arrival, it appeared the business was operating normally and dispatch was able to reach a manager by phone who advised someone on the scene entered the wrong passcode, but everything was all set.
Sunday, April 2:
Allen Dr-3:00 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Allen Drive for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Cpl. Grenier assisted Milton Rescue with readying the resident for transport for further medical care.
McMullen Road-4:38 p.m.
Officer Schiavo met with a resident who reported a dog bite on McMullen Road. The incident is currently under investigation.
Monday, April 3:
US Route 7 S-9:18 a.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Jones initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Main St-5:54 p.m.
Officer Flynn was sent to a residence on Main Street for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Ofc. Flynn met with the resident and walked them down to Milton Rescue who transported them for further medical care.
Tuesday, April 4:
East Road / Tree Farm-5:50 a.m.
While on Patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The vehicle was recorded on the radar to be traveling 64MPH in a marked 40MPH area. When the driver’s information was collected, it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The subject was issued a citation and will appear in court and was given a ticket for speed and driving without insurance.
Middle Road-4:29 p.m.
Officer Jones met with a resident of Middle Road who had a scam to report. The resident did not provide personal information to the scammer and was not out of any money. Information was provided to the resident for the Attorney General’s Office which investigates fraud/scams of that nature.
Wednesday, April 5:
Rebecca Lander Dr-10:08 a.m.
Sgt. Locke, Cpl. Coulombe, and Cpl. Porter facilitated an event at Milton High School. As April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, students were able to drive go-carts through an obstacle; first without a phone, then with a phone while sending a text message. The event encouraged drivers to ensure their attention is on the road and not on their phones.
Taylor St-11:47 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Noel made contact with an individual who was in violation of their Conditions of Release. As part of their Court Agreement pre-trial, the subject had specific curfew hours. The subject was in violation of the conditions and was issued a citation to appear in court.
Thursday, April 6:
Us Route 7 S-8:01 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Sgt. LaFountain responded to an active commercial alarm at a business on US RT 7. The building and area were secured.
Centre Dr-8:36 p.m.
Officer Palermo and Sgt. Philbrook responded to a business on Centre Drive with the report of a subject causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers identified an intoxicated subject whose employees wanted to leave. Ofc. Palermo provided them with a courtesy ride home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.