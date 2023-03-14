Monday, March 3:
Benning Cir-11:53 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Benning Circle for a resident reporting potential fraud. The homeowner advised they were potentially out $200, as they had mailed a check to someone determined to be fraudulent. Officer Palermo was able to coordinate with USPS to have to check intercepted before reaching the destination.
Jenna Ln-8:50 p.m.
Officer Schiavo, Sgt. LaFountain and Officer McQueen were dispatched to a residence on Jenna Lane for the report of an altercation between two subjects. On scene, Officers spoke with both parties and it was confirmed a verbal altercation had become physical. One of the subjects was taken into custody and will appear in court.
Tuesday, March 4:
Southerberry Dr-7:00 p.m.
Officer McQueen and Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Southerberry drive for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the two involved parties advised the disturbance was verbal only.
US Route 2 / Sandbar-8:16 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to the area of US RT 2 for a vehicle off of the road. The driver advised they had lost traction on the road due to poor weather conditions. The driver was uninjured, and their vehicle sustained minor damage.
Wednesday, March 5:
Murray Ave-5:34 a.m.
Officer Schiavo was dispatched to a residence on Murray Avenue with a resident having a medical incident. Officer Schiavo assisted Milton's rescue with the resident who was ultimately transported for further medical care.
Catamount Dr-9:04 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier took note of a business with an open door. After searching the premises, the building was re-secured.
Thursday, March 6:
Marrs Hollow Road-9:56 a.m.
At MPD, Cpl. Coulombe received a license plate that a resident found on the side of the road. The owner of the license plate was determined and contacted. The owner of the license plate came to retrieve the property.
Highland Ave-1:32 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue. No injuries were sustained during the crash, and damage was noted on one of the vehicles.
Friday, March 7:
Clay Rdg-4:06 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was dispatched to a business on Clay Ridge Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was determined that a customer, while leaving the business, lost traction of their vehicle and subsequently collided with a number of parked vehicles. No injuries were sustained during the incident, though several vehicles were damaged. Additionally, a passenger was identified who had an active arrest warrant. The passenger was issued a citation and will appear in court.
US Route 7 S-4:12 p.m.
Officer Flynn was dispatched to a business on US RT 7 for the report of retail theft. The subject ultimately returned the items that were taken and was ultimately trespassed from the business.
Saturday, March 8:
Smith Road-3:42 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Smith Road for a resident having a medical incident. Cpl. Grenier assisted Milton Rescue with the resident who was ultimately transported for further medical care.
Sunday, March 9:
Rita Way-10:38 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain spoke with a resident who had questions in regard to potential fraud and donations. Sgt. LaFountain recommended the resident always verify the legitimacy of an organization before sending money.
Birch Ln-12:04 p.m.
Officer Palermo was dispatched to a residence on Birch Lane to help a resident having a medical incident. Ofc. Palermo assisted in lifting the patient for transport.
