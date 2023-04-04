Friday, March 24:
US RT 7 / Hannaford-5:25 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry and Officer Jones responded to the area of US RT7 for the report of a vehicle operating erratically, nearly striking several other vehicles. Upon arrival to the area, Cpl. Hendry was able to locate the vehicle in question and made contact with the operator who displayed signs of impairment. The operator performed Standard Field Sobriety Tests and was taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The operator will appear in court.
Westford Road-6:41 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was sent to a residence on Westford Road for the report of an active alarm. The area was searched and the residence was found to be secure.
Saturday, March 25:
Rollin Irish Road-7:01 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain, Cpl. Coulombe and Officer Flynn responded to a residence on Rollin Irish Road with the report of a fully engulfed barn fire. Upon arrival, the barn was nearly burned to the ground. Sgt. LaFountain and Ofc. Flynn remained on the scene to assist Milton Fire by setting up traffic control on both sides of the fire to prevent unnecessary vehicular traffic.
Ethan Allen Hwy / Sunset Cir, Georgia-10:56 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for several observed motor vehicle violations. When contact was made with the operator, signs of intoxication were detected. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court.
Sunday, March 26:
US Route 7 / Us Route 2, Colchester-8:46 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver it was learned their license was suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
US Route 7 / Centre Dr-10:49 p.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Flynn began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of impairment were noted. The driver was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Monday, March 27:
Railroad St-6:20 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook was sent to a residence on Railroad Street to assist Milton Rescue with a resident having a medical incident. Sgt. Philbrook remained on scene with the patient until the arrival of Milton Rescue and assisted in readying the patient for transport for further medical care.
Woodcrest Circle-1:26 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to the area of Woodcrest Circle for the report of a loose dog in the roadway. Officer McQueen was able to locate the dog and returned the dog home when the owner was identified.
Tuesday, March 28:
Beaver Brook Road-6:28 p.m.
Officer McQueen, Officer Schiavo, and Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Beaver Brook Road for a domestic dispute. Officers spoke with both parties and it was agreed it was best they separate for the evening. Additional resources were provided to both parties, one of which left for the evening.
Centre Dr-8:08 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to a business on Centre Drive for the report of a suspicious vehicle idling in the parking lot for an extended period of time. Cpl. Grenier was able to make contact with the driver who advised they were on a phone call and had lost track of time. Nothing further was required.
Wednesday, March 29:
Middle Road / Bombardier Road-4:07 p.m.
Officer Jones and Cpl. Hendry responded to the area of Middle Road for the report of an erratic operator, failing to maintain the travel lane. Officer Jones was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver did not exhibit signs of impairment and advised that they knew they had crossed the center line on the road. A warning was issued to the driver for their operation.
Herrick Ave-9:10 p.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to the area of Herrick Avenue for a single-car motor vehicle accident where the driver was potentially impaired. Upon arrival, the vehicle was located with the front wheel off of the car because after striking a large rock. Contact was made with the operator who displayed several indicators of impairment. The driver was taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court.
Thursday, March 30:
US Route 7 S-2:31 a.m.
On patrol, Cpl. Coulombe took note of a vehicle parked abnormally in a lot of a closed business on US Route 7. The vehicle was found displaying a note that it had broken down and a tow was scheduled for the morning.
Catamount Dr-3:33 a.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to an active alarm at a business on Catamount Drive. The area and building were searched and found to be secure.
